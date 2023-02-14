Round Two of the 25th Annual Florida Winter Tour is Set for Piquet Entertainment & Race Park This Weekend

With a successful first round of the 25th Annual Florida Winter Tour in the books, series staff are primed and ready for this weekend’s action in Loxahatchee, Florida. Set for their first trip to the new Piquet Entertainment & Race Park this coming weekend, the series will reach the halfway mark as championship battles will begin to take shape as an additional 33% points are available this weekend.

“We had a good first event,” explained Director of ROK Cup Promotions Mike Burrell. “Temporary tracks are a little more difficult than permanent facilities, but the ROK Cup crew did an awesome job, and we learned a lot. Some of our findings have been implemented immediately while others will go into next year’s event but all in all, it was a success.”

Moving into round two, ROK Cup USA has set up a Discord channel for better communication throughout the event weekend. Additionally, ROK Cup USA will make better use of the Kart Pass App’s messaging program to provide information that may not be able to be heard or communicated throughout the paddock.

Burrell added, “While there were many positives from our St. Pete event, there were a few negatives that we want to get rectified right away. The communication between series, teams, and competitors was an issue due to the layout of the paddock and the sound system we were provided, and while we expect this to be better this coming weekend, we have implemented communication through two different messaging features to keep all apprised of important information.”

Some teams and competitors have already competed at Piquet Entertainment & Race Park, but ROK Cup USA will utilize a different track layout than in events past. With the focus on good wheel-to-wheel racing, ample passing opportunities, and safety, ROKKERs will do battle on the .73-mile, 15-corner clockwise layout just outside of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Burrell continued, “Both Robbie (Poupart) and I have visited the facility on several occasions during construction, test days and race events. The team onsite has done a great job on the facility, but we chose to make some layout changes in the best interest of the racer. Putting together a raceable and safe package was key, and we feel that we have accomplished this.”

With 33% points increase from round one to round two, ROKKERs will be striving for race wins and podium results to help aid them in their quest for ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour Championships and the accompanying ROK Vegas or ROK Cup Superfinal prize package.

“Congrats to all of our round one victors,” expressed Burrell. “We had some great racing and deserving winners which have helped them make a step toward being crowned champion.”

Round two will once again feature live coverage from Kart Chaser as well as Live Timing via the ROK Cup USA app or website. Canadian Karting News will be on-site providing event photography services with prepaid packages available.

ROKKERs will hit the track this Thursday for official practice before two additional practice sessions on Friday morning and the first of three heat races for all classes. Heats two and three will take place on Saturday before the prefinals conclude the day and set the grids for the main events on Sunday.

