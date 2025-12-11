2026 Rotax Winter Trophy Moving to Texas

Press Release by: BRP-Rotax Karting.

Rotax Karting is excited to announce a new chapter in its U.S. operations with the appointment of KSG as a key business partner. KSG will take over the responsibilities of both existing distributors – RTX and J3 – bringing economic leverage, a deep passion for motorsport, and a unified network to elevate the Rotax karting business in the U.S. to an even higher level.

A Unified Vision Driving the Future of Rotax Racing in the U.S.

With KSG on board, Rotax Karting gains a partner committed to advancing the sport through an extended team structure, ensuring improved material availability and expanding the Rotax Racing offering across the United States. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering premium Rotax products and services to the American karting community.

Rotax Karting expresses its deep appreciation to RTX and J3 for their significant contributions to shaping the brand’s position and achievements in recent years. Their dedication and support have been instrumental in shaping today’s success and ensuring a seamless transition to KSG – a move that secures the future development of Rotax Racing across the United States.

“We are delighted to join forces with KSG, a partner who shares our dedication to innovation and excellence in motorsport,” says Peter Oelsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax / Vice President Sales & Marketing, RPS-Business at BRP-Rotax. “Together, we will strengthen our presence in the U.S. and provide racers with the very best experience.”

“This is a pivotal moment for the Rotax brand in the USA”, states Duke Vander Ark,

Owner of Karting Solutions Group, “By uniting the distribution network, we are creating a

powerful, singular focus dedicated entirely to the success of our dealers and racers. I

want to personally thank RTX for their prompt decision-making and cooperative actions in getting this deal done.”

Immediate Strategic Alignment: RMC Winter Trophy

In a move demonstrating the unified leadership’s immediate commitment, Race Rotax

(KSG) is announcing that the 2026 RMC Winter Trophy will be relocated to the highly

regarded Speedsportz Racing Park in New Caney, Texas, and will run on the same back-

to-back weekends: January 23-25 and January 30-February 1, 2026.

For more information about Rotax Karting and its global initiatives, please visit www.rotax-racing.com