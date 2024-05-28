Rotax Returns to Ontario with New Mini-Series

Ontario will once again host Rotax Max engines with the introduction of a thrilling 5-race mini-series. This series will offer a fantastic opportunity for Junior Max and Senior Max competitors to win two coveted tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy.

The Mini-Series will take place at the Hamilton Karting Complex, spread across four race weekends in collaboration with the Hamilton Regional Kart Club (HRKC).

Kicking off on July 14 during HRKC Race 8, the excitement continues with races two and three held during the HRKC Constructors Cup weekend on August 10 and 11. Race four, featuring double points, will coincide with the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships the following weekend. The series will culminate on September 7 with the champions crowned during the HRKC Night Race under the lights.

With many drivers already committed to the Constructors Cup and Canadian Championships, the addition of these two extra race days for a shot at one of karting’s most prestigious awards makes this series highly attractive.

The series will feature Rotax Mini Max, Junior Max, and Senior Max categories, with the best four out of five races counting towards the championship.

Michel Boisclair, President of SRA Karting, expressed enthusiasm for meeting the high demand for Rotax products among drivers in the Greater Toronto Area.

“In recent years, many Ontario drivers have traveled extensively to compete in the Coupe de Montréal championship and participate in Rotax classes. The efforts by Trevor and Danielle to establish a series in Ontario will fulfill this demand, bringing Rotax MAX Challenge races back to major regions in Canada. I extend my gratitude to Trevor, Danielle, and Rotax for their unwavering support in making these two tickets possible.”

Trevor Wickens of the Hamilton Karting Complex echoed Boisclair’s sentiments.

“Danielle [Duffy] and I are thrilled to reintroduce the Rotax brand to Ontario. The interest shown by Ontario drivers in the Rotax platform, evident in the Coupe de Montréal and the RMC Winter Trophy, has been phenomenal. We are incredibly proud to offer our community the chance to win tickets to the 2024 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno, Italy, for our Junior and Senior champions.”

Stay tuned for more information from the HRKC and Rotax Max Challenge Canada (http://maxchallenge.ca).