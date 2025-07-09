Rotax Mini Max: Colligan Cruises to Second Straight RMC Quebec Victory at ICAR

The second round of the Rotax Max Challenge Quebec at ICAR saw Jayden Colligan (PSL/BirelART) deliver another commanding performance in Rotax Mini Max, scoring back-to-back victories to further solidify his status as the driver to beat in the category.

From the opening session, Colligan was untouchable. He set the pace in Qualifying, dominated the PreFinal, and took control of the Final with maturity and poise well beyond his years. But while the scoreboard shows a clean sweep, his road to victory wasn’t without its moments of challenge.

In the Final, it was Mateo Pai (Prime Powerteam/BirelART) who brought the heat early on. Pai managed to overtake Colligan in the opening laps and held the lead, showing impressive pace and racecraft. However, Colligan remained calm and calculated, reclaiming the top spot on lap seven before slowly pulling away from the field. Once back in control, he never looked back, stretching his lead to comfortably take the win after 18 laps.

Jayden Colligan celebrates his victory (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The real fireworks were happening just behind.

A thrilling multi-kart scrap for second saw Massimo Lorusso (Premier/CRG) and Pai exchange positions nearly every lap during the second half of the race. The intensity ramped up as the laps ticked down, and just when it seemed they’d settle the battle amongst themselves, contact between the two on the final laps opened the door.

Waiting in the wings was Brodie McDonell (CEF/Formula K), who seized the moment brilliantly, diving past both Lorusso and Pai to snatch second place at the checkered flag.

Massimo Lorusso recovered to finish third, just ahead of his brother Nicholas Lorusso (Premier/TonyKart), while Madox Pelletier (SH Karting/SodiKart) also capitalized on the final-lap shuffle to round out the top five.

For Colligan, it was another clinical performance, fast, focused, and full of confidence, as he extends his lead in the Mini Max championship chase. But with the field tightening behind him and plenty of racing still to come, the season is far from over.

Rotax Mini-Max Podium – Brodie McDonell, Jayden Colligan and Massimo Lorusso (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

With two rounds of RMC Quebec in the books, the pressure is on heading into August’s championship-defining doubleheader.

Up next, the series heads to Ontario for the Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Karting Centre (August 14–17) before returning to Quebec for the Canadian Open at SH Karting (August 29–31).

With Rotax Grand Final tickets on the line and tensions rising, the only thing guaranteed is more incredible racing.

Stay locked on CanadianKartingNews.com as we follow the road to Bahrain!