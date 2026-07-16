Rotax Mini Max Belongs to Cosco in Mont-Tremblant

Francesco Cosco put together a commanding performance in the Rotax Mini Max category at round two of the Rotax Max Challenge Quebec Championship, sweeping the weekend in Mont-Tremblant to strengthen his position in the title chase.

Returning to Karting Mont-Tremblant for the midway point of the championship, competitors faced a new challenge as the circuit was run in the opposite direction from round one. Combined with another weekend of scorching temperatures and high humidity, drivers were pushed to their limits in every session.

From the moment qualifying began, Cosco (Premier/TonyKart) established himself as the driver to beat. A blistering lap secured his second consecutive RMC Quebec pole position, edging out Yousef Adi (Prime/RedSpeed) and Jackson Colligan (PSL/BirelART).

The PreFinal provided Cosco with his toughest challenge of the weekend. Adi mounted a strong attack and spent four laps leading the race before Cosco reclaimed the top spot, holding on to secure the victory and the preferred starting position for the Final.

When the green flag waved for the feature race, Cosco received an excellent push from Max Koutsoukis (CD3-HMP/Kart Republic), allowing him to immediately establish control of the lead. Koutsoukis stayed glued to the leader in the opening laps, but Cosco never appeared rattled, consistently matching every challenge while managing the pace at the front.

Behind him, the battle for the remaining podium positions intensified. Adi worked his way past Koutsoukis on lap six to move into second place, leaving Koutsoukis and Colligan locked in an entertaining fight for third. The pair exchanged positions multiple times in the closing laps before Koutsoukis narrowly crossed the finish line ahead.

At the front, however, there was no catching Cosco. After earning pole position and winning the PreFinal, he completed the perfect weekend by taking the checkered flag and sweeping all three competitive sessions.

The podium would change after the race, though. Following post-race technical inspection, Koutsoukis was disqualified, promoting Colligan onto the podium alongside race winner Cosco and runner-up Adi.

One of the weekend’s most memorable moments came during the podium ceremony when Colligan invited fellow competitor Tom Gagnon to share the third step of the podium. Gagnon suffered a broken leg in a crash during the opening round of the championship and was unable to compete this weekend, making the heartfelt gesture a fitting display of the sportsmanship that exists throughout the karting community.

Aylee Letourneau (PSL/BirelART) inherited fourth place after the revised results, while Adam Bentaleb (BCR/BirelART) produced one of the drives of the weekend. After missing the PreFinal and being forced to start 23rd on the grid, Bentaleb carved his way through the field to finish an impressive fifth.

Round one winner Zackary Losier had a weekend to forget. He spun on lap four while running in P5 and eventually finished P20 in the Final.

Adi and Cosco leave Mont-Tremblant at the top of the championship standings, but with two rounds still remaining, the battle for the RMC Quebec championship is far from over.

The Rotax Mini Max podium from left to right: Yousef Adi, Francesco Cosco, Jayden Colligan and Tom Gagnon (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Rotax Mini Max Final Results