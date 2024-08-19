Rotax Max Champions Crowned at Epic Canadian Karting Championships

The 2024 Canadian Karting Championships unfolded like a high-octane drama at the Hamilton Karting Complex, where the nation’s top karters converged for a weekend of intense competition.

The Rotax Max categories, in particular, delivered edge-of-your-seat action as five drivers etched their names into the history books as National Champions, while six earned the prestigious invitations to represent Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

The week began under ideal conditions, with bright sunshine welcoming the racers during testing and official practice. But as the weekend wore on, the weather turned unpredictable, adding an extra layer of challenge to an already pressure-filled event. Sporadic rain showers on race day kept everyone guessing, though the Rotax Max racers, who took to the track each morning, found a brief respite under clear skies on Sunday—though the track remained treacherously slick from the previous night’s downpour.

Rotax Junior Max: A Race of Redemption

The Rotax Junior Final was the first to hit the track on Sunday, and it did so with a bang. Without the usual warm-up session, the young drivers were thrust directly into the wet, unpredictable conditions, setting the stage for a race filled with surprises.

When the lights went out, Oliver Mrak (REM/Kosmic) made a brilliant start, grabbing the early lead. Behind him, Jensen Burnett (REM/Kosmic), starting from the front row, ran wide in the first corner, narrowly keeping his kart on track but losing several positions. It was a setback, but Burnett wasn’t about to give up. Over the next eight laps, he fought back with determination, overtaking one rival after another until he was back in second place, with Mrak squarely in his sights.

The Rotax Junior start going into corner two. (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Then came the moment that would define the race. As Burnett closed in on Mrak, disaster struck. Both drivers, pushing their karts to the limit, hit a wet patch in corner two. Their karts slid helplessly off the track, with Burnett careening into the barriers, his hopes of victory dashed.

Seizing the opportunity, Cole Medeiros (REM/Kosmic) navigated the treacherous corner with care, taking the lead as others faltered. It was a commanding performance from the rookie Junior driver, who, after several close calls throughout the season, finally found himself at the top of the podium on the biggest stage. As he crossed the finish line, arms raised in triumph, the weight of his accomplishment was clear—Medeiros was a national champion.

Behind him, the race order shifted constantly as drivers battled for every position. In the end, Major Makovskis (PSL/BirelART) claimed second place, with American Isaac Malcuit (PSL/BirelART) securing third after a late-race charge. Despite his misfortune in the race, Pearce Wade (Prime/BirelART) managed to hold on to his points lead, earning a coveted spot on Team Canada for the Rotax Grand Finals in Italy.

Cole Medeiros (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Rotax Senior Max: The Last-Lap Showdown

Anticipation was high as the Rotax Senior Final approached. The competition had been fierce all weekend, with the top drivers exchanging blows in the heat races. The final showdown promised to be nothing short of spectacular.

Timothy Pernod (PSL/BirelART) and Diego Ramos (PSL/BirelART) led the field as the green flag waved, but the race would soon be turned on its head. Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic), one of the most aggressive drivers in the field, made an early move for the lead on lap two. Pernod, however, was not about to give it up so easily. He retook the lead the next lap, sending Savaglio tumbling down the order.

But Savaglio was relentless. As Pernod opened up a small lead, Savaglio clawed his way back to second place by lap six, with Ramos and the defending champion, Frankie Esposito (Prime/BirelART), in hot pursuit. The race settled into a tense rhythm as the leaders bided their time, waiting for the right moment to strike.

Gianluca Savaglio (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

With three laps to go, Esposito made his move, overtaking Savaglio for second and setting his sights on Pernod. The pressure was on, and Pernod’s once-comfortable lead evaporated. As they entered the final lap, the top four drivers were locked in a fierce battle for the win.

The climax came in corner twelve, where Ramos, seeing a gap, made a bold move from third to first. Pernod, caught off guard, was forced to go defensive, slowing his exit and allowing both Savaglio and Esposito to close in. The final corner was chaos, with Ramos just managing to escape with the lead, while Savaglio and Esposito surged past Pernod.

As Ramos crossed the finish line first, it seemed he had pulled off a miraculous victory. But the drama wasn’t over. Post-race penalties for Esposito and Ramos reshuffled the results, and when the dust settled, it was Savaglio who stood atop the podium, crowned Canadian Champion for the fourth time. Pernod took second, while Arnaud Sabourin (Prime/BirelART) completed the podium in third. Pernod, despite missing out on the win, earned a ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals, where he will join Team Canada in Italy.

Rotax Senior podium: Timothy Pernod, Gianluca Savaglio and Arnaud Sabourin (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Rotax Micro-Mini Max: The Young Guns Deliver

In the Rotax Micro and Mini Max categories, the youngest racers saved their best for last, delivering a thrilling finale to their weekend of racing.

Leo Da Silva (REM/Kosmic), eager to make his mark, jumped the start from the outside of the front row, quickly taking the lead but earning a penalty in the process. Brando Londono (Energy Americas/Energy Kart) reclaimed the lead on lap two, setting up a fierce battle among the top contenders.

As the race progressed, Massimo Lorusso (KGR/CRG) emerged as Londono’s primary challenger. After a series of intense exchanges, Lorusso made his move, taking the lead and defending fiercely as Londono searched for a way back past. The slower pace brought the chasing pack into contention, and with two laps to go, six karts were in the hunt for victory.

The race’s defining moment came, once again, in corner twelve. Londono, attempting to set up a pass, left the door open for Olivier Chasse (HM Propela/Kart Republic) to dive inside. But Chasse misjudged the move, making heavy contact with Londono and ending both their chances of victory.

With the path cleared, Lorusso sailed to the finish line, celebrating his first Canadian Karting Championship. Ryker Magro (Prime/BirelART) crossed the line in second just ahead of Da Silva.

With the 3-second penalty for the jump start, Da Silva slipped back to fourth in the final results and Nicholas Lorusso joined his brother on the championship podium in P3.

Adding to his National title, Massimo Lorusso secured the Rotax Grand Finals ticket in Mini Max and will join Team Canada for the first time. In Italy, he will be joined by Alexis Baillargeon, Jeremy St-Cyr and Christian Sanguinetti.

A ticket was also awarded to the highest-ranking Micro Max eligible driver. After the Canadian Open and Canadian Championship, Leo Da Silva scored the most points and will also join Team Canada for the first time at the Grand Finals. Currently, he is the only Canadian qualified in Micro Max.

Massimo Lorusso celebrates his Mini Max victory (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Rotax DD2 / DD2 Masters: A Test of Endurance

The Rotax DD2 and DD2 Masters categories may have featured smaller fields, but the battles were no less intense. In DD2, Lucas Pernod (PSL/BirelART) led from start to finish, holding off a determined challenge from Lucas Nanji (HM Propela/Kart Republic) to claim his second Canadian Karting Championship.

Gianluca Savaglio (REM/Kosmic), fresh off his win in Senior Max, secured third place, earning his fourth consecutive ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals.

Lucas Pernod (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

In the DD2 Masters race, David Laplante (Premier Karting/OTK) dominated from start to finish, claiming his second straight Canadian Championship. However, it was Marc-Andre Levesque (SH Karting/SodiKart) who earned the Rotax Grand Finals ticket, ensuring his place on Team Canada.

As the sun set on the 2024 Canadian Karting Championships, new champions were crowned, and Canada’s top karters prepared to take on the world at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Italy. It was a weekend of triumph, heartbreak, and unforgettable racing—one that will be remembered for years to come.

Rotax Team Canada will be completed soon with two more tickets available at the RMC Ontario Championship.

David Laplante (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)