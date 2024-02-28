Ron Fellows Karting Championship Schedule is set for 2024

The Ron Fellows Karting Championship (RFKC) is excited to announce the locations and details for the 2024 racing season. The series will be returning to three of the top kart-racing venues in Canada for double-race weekend events.

The 2024 schedule is as follows:

Event 1 (Races 1 & 2): May 11/12 @ Mosport Karting Centre

Event 2 (Races 3 & 4): June 29/30 @ TAG Karting Academy

Event 3: (Races 5 & 6): July 27/28 @ Hamilton Karting Complex

Eight classes will compete at each weekend this season including Rok Mini, Rok Junior, Rok Senior, Briggs & Stratton Cadet, Briggs & Stratton Junior, Briggs & Stratton Senior, Briggs & Stratton Masters, and the RFKC Challenge.

New for this year the RFKC Challenge will be a non-championship event, featuring two non-points races per weekend. Each racing venue has selected a different class which best represents the interests of their club members. VLR will be featured at Mosport, followed by Open Shifter (both Senior and Masters) at TAG Karting Academy, and finally Briggs & Stratton Senior Heavy at Hamilton Karting Complex.

As always, the RFKC will have “National” status as a karting series sanctioned by GDS ASN Canada FIA. All drivers competing in the championship must possess a valid 2024 GDS ASN Canada FIA National Karting Competition licence. RFKC will again allow for a one-race exemption for drivers competing at their home track provided their club membership is in good standing.

For example, if a MIKA member wanted to compete at Event 1 but not the rest of the season, they would be allowed to compete without a National karting licence for that weekend. If they decided to continue the season, they would need to apply for and obtain said licence. HRKC members will be welcome at Hamilton Karting Complex, while ASQ licence holders will be welcome to join the action at TAG Karting Academy.

Stay tuned for registration announcements and we look forward to kicking off the 2024 season!