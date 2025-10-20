ROK Vegas Entries Exceeds 300 – We Can’t Wait!

Just over one week from now, karts will be back on the ground at the RIO Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for ROK Cup USA’s ROK VEGAS, their feature event of the season.

This year’s ROK VEGAS is building to be one of their best ever and just this past weekend, ROK Cup USA confirmed that over 300 entries have been submitted.

New for 2025, the ROK SV Pro category will debut the SV engine package, where a sold-out 50 driver category will compete on raffle engines provided by ROK Cup USA. There is plenty of hype for this category and after seeing it in action this past week at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy, we are hyped too. It’s fast, it’s cool and it should provide some great racing with a field full of talent.

Also new this year is the addition of two Super Master categories. VLR Super Master and Shifter Super Master will compete amongst their regular Masters categories, but be scored separately for those aged 45+.

Canadian drivers and teams are no stranger to ROK Vegas and have found plenty of success over the past ten years in Sin City. From feature class wins to standout performances, ROK Cup Canada has presented proudly at ROK Vegas and this year looks to be another great opportunity for victory.

As of writing, there are 48 entries from Canada. We will have a heavy presence in the SV Pro category, where 12 drivers are entered. VLR Senior has 11 drivers and VLR Junior has 7 Canadians. The rest slot in to at least one in each category. Some stand out names include: Nathan Dupuis, Cole Medeiros, Scott Hargrove, Leonardo Serravalle, Massimo Valiante, Jensen Burnett, Olivier Mrak, Ben Cooper and Aidan Shimbashi.

Many of our major teams will have a presence at the event including: Pfaff Kartsport, Racing Edge Motorsports, Italian Motors, JMF Motorsport, PSL Karting and The RaceLab. Canada will be greatly represented as the second largest country behind the USA.

The event will be live streamed for everyone to watch by ROK Cup USA on their Facebook and YouTube channels. CKN will do our best to embed the broadcast on our website as well, to make it easy for our followers to watch.

Finally, there is a massive prize purse for this years event, from new chassis to ROK SuperFinal tickets to cash. These racers will be putting it all on the line to become the best and we can’t wait to be trackside to capture it all.

Don't forget to sign up for our Photo Service from the event!