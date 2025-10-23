ROK VEGAS – Canada is Loaded With 49 Entries!

Team Canada is stacked for ROK VEGAS this year with nearly 50 entries!

We have an awesome roster of drivers heading to Las Vegas next week to compete in the eighth running of ROK VEGAS hosted by ROK Cup USA.

Once again, we have entries in every category, with many of our drivers winning their way to Vegas through multiple ROK Cup events, including the Canadian Championships, Canada Cup, KartStars Canada and more.

We have entries from coast to coast with multiple provinces covered, and a number of our drivers are also just returning from the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy, where they put Canada on the global stage!

Can Ben Cooper repeat his victory from 2024 in VLR Masters? Will Olivier Mrak race his way onto the podium again? Will one of our Micros or Mini stand atop the podium and show how strong our future stars are? Could we see a Canadian be the first ever ROK SV champion in North America?

It is great to see such a strong presence of our race teams as well. Italian Motors is heading back to Vegas, looking for another Pro Shifter victory after winning last year. Racing Edge Motorsports once again has a packed house of talented racers. Pfaff KartSport is making its proper ROK USA debut at ROK Vegas, while JMF Karting and Nolan Bower Motorsports will be supporting their team drivers as well.

Many of these drivers have been to ROK Vegas before, understanding the difficulty and challenge that a temporary parking lot circuit creates. Navigating the barriers, always looking well up the circuit, and staying out of trouble is a challenge all of its own, but in a category like VLR Senior, where over 60 drivers are entered, just making the Main will be a proper challenge.

As of last week, there are 303 total entries, and we know more have come in since we last received an update from ROK Cup USA. This will be one of the biggest ROK VEGAS events ever, and we’re so excited for it. The weather looks awesome, the new circuit design looks challenging, yet manageable, the new ROK SV engine will be great to see in action, and Canada has a legit shot for victory in most of the categories.

How can we not be excited?!

Move-in starts on Sunday. Track walk is on Tuesday afternoon. First karts hit the track on Wednesday morning. Qualifying is Thursday. Heats are Friday and Saturday, with a few Last Chance Qualifiers. Finals are all day Sunday, determining the 2025 ROK Vegas Champions.

To go along with the title of ROK Vegas Champion, there is over $100,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs, with most classes awarding to the top five.

There is so much to unpack, we can’t wait to arrive in Las Vegas!

Can’t make it? ROK CUP USA will live-stream the event on their YouTube channel, and we will get that stream posted on CKN as well, so you don’t have to go searching too hard for it.

Need photos from the event? CKN has you covered. Check out our Photo Service for the race and take home an awesome print and a great selection of digital images.

Canadian Entries for ROK Vegas