Rok Shifter: Greco Shines Once Again

There really isn’t much slowing down Davide Greco this MRFKC season as the Rok Shifter driver once again put on a dominating effort to sweep the weekend’s races in Hamilton.

Aside from his mechanical DNF in Innisfil, Greco (Prime-PSL/BirelART) is unbeaten on the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship circuit and he had a perfect score at the Canadian Mini Indy, topping every competitive session on track.

In Saturday’s Final, his margin of victory was six seconds while on Sunday it was more than ten seconds, checking out from the moment the lights went out and they showcasing a relentless pace that his competitors simply could not keep up with.

On Saturday it was Marcello Paniccia (PRO/CL Kart) who managed second place. He had to work his way around Jared Ramnarayan (PRO/CL Kart), who got the launch perfectly at the start. Once in second place, Paniccia gapped himself from the rest but was unable to keep up with Greco. Third place would go to Victor Smialek (Ricciardo Kart), who took advantage of Ramnarayan late in the gruelling 30-lap race.

Smialek slotted into second at the start of Sunday’s race and that kept him ahead of the action that went on behind.

On lap eleven, Paniccia was all over Dante Lerra (BirelART) for third place. Deep on the brakes in corner three, the two made heavy contact that sent them both spinning and down the running order. This promoted Ryan Monteiro (KartWorx/CRG) into third and the running order only changed when both Paniccia and Ramnarayan retired from the race on lap 23 with separate mechanical issues.

Greco’s championship lead extended heavily at Hamilton with him now ahead by 211 points going into the championship finale.