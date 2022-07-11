Rok Senior: PWT Gets Back to His Winning Ways at MRFKC3

Just like in Junior, the championship standing shifted at the top after an eventful weekend in Hamilton.

There was a little drama on Saturday and it started just before the green flag flew to start the Final.

Patrick Woods-Toth (Prime/BirelART) waited until the absolute last minute to hit the gas and by then, Robert Soroka (KGR/RedSpeed) had jumped to the lead. As the pack rounded the opening two corners, Soroka was well out front with Eamon Lowe (KartWorx/CRG) in tow and Woods-Toth back to third.

Some bumping and banging on the opening laps saw Woods-Toth move Lowe for second place, while Ryan MacDermid (PRO/CL Kart) received a punt from Nolan Bower (NBM/Exprit) that sent them both spinning in corner three.

Out front, Soroka held a decent advantage but as the laps ticked away, Woods-Toth slowly closed in. The race for the lead heated up at lap 20 and Soroka started to defend. Two laps later, Woods-Toth got into the back of the leader in corner three, sending him well wide and the lead changed hands.

The race was settled from there and Woods-Toth crossed the finish line first ahead of Soroka and Marco Filice (Prime/BirelART), who clawed back from seventh on the opening lap.

Following the race, Woods-Toth received two penalties for avoidable contact, while Soroka received a jump-start penalty. This award the win to Filice, second to Soroka and third to Cole Hooton (Prime/BirelART) while Woods-Toth ended up fourth and Lowe fifth.

There was a little less drama on Sunday with Woods-Toth getting back to his winning ways with a daily sweep.

Unchallenged from the drop of the green flag, Woods-Toth scored the win and a return to the top of the championship standings.

Filice disposed of MacDermid on the opening lap to take second place. Some late-race pace saw him shorten the gap to the leader, but was never close enough to launch an attack. Soroka had to battle back from a slow start that saw him fall back to fifth, but he overtook Noah Taylor (PRO/CL Kart) and MacDermid in the first half of the race to get into third, but the leaders were well ahead of him by then and he cruised to a third-place finish.

Matthew Miles (KGR/TonyKart) earned himself a nice fourth-place finish in Sunday’s Final, his best result of the season, just head of Lowe, who saw his championship lead entering the weekend diminish.

Five drivers will head to the championship finale in September with a shot at the title. Woods-Toth leads Soroka, Lowe, Filice and Bower and only 143 points separate the top five with a spot on Team Canada up for grabs.