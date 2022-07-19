ROK Cup USA Heading Back to the RIO for ROK Vegas

As the 2022 calendar makes the switch to July, it is the time of year that karters from around the world start thinking about racing in Las Vegas. After the largest ROK Cup USA karting event ever took place in November of 2021, the focus has now turned to making the 2022 edition of the event both bigger and better. Set for November 2-6, ROK Vegas will make a temporary move back to the RIO All-Suites Hotel & Casino as they look to solidify their home on the Strip following a repaving project.

“I am extremely happy and excited to renew the ROK Cup Promotions contract with Caesars Entertainment,” explained ROK Cup USA Director of Operations Garett Potter. “Caesars has been an amazing partner of ours on both the East and West Coasts for many years, and we look forward to a long future with them.”

While the move back to the RIO is a welcomed one by some, the long-term goal is to have the biggest ROK Cup event in the United States located on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

Potter continued, “We will work with Caesars Entertainment over the next ten months, repaving and improving areas for 2023 when we will return to the Planet Hollywood location. ROKKERS loved the new location last year. Having a large selection of food, hotels and entertainment just steps away was great, but we can all agree we need to make some improvements before we can plant a flag there. We were hoping the improvements could be done in time for November, but the current construction climate, and short timeline forced our hand, and we could not confidently get it done in time for our 2022 event. So, we will finish our current agreement at the RIO and have a proper send off.”



Potter added, “The entire ROK Cup Promotions staff and I are looking forward to seeing everyone in November.”

The ROK Vegas room block is now open. Please find information below:

Book Rooms – Click HERE

Group Code – SRROK2

Registration for ROK Vegas will open Monday, August 1 via the KartPass app.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.