ROK Cup USA Confirms Locations for the 2026 Florida Winter Tour

ROK Cup USA is pleased to officially announce the locations for the 2026 Florida Winter Tour (FWT). Continuing its long-standing tradition as one of the most prestigious winter karting series in North America, the 2026 edition will visit two iconic venues: Orlando Kart Center and T4 Kartplex. The three-round championship will kick off in Central Florida before heading south for its season finale.

2026 Florida Winter Tour Schedule

Round 1 – January 16-19, 2026 – Orlando Kart Center (Orlando, Florida)

Round 2 – February 6-9, 2026 – Orlando Kart Center (Orlando, Florida)

Round 3 – March 6-9, 2026 – T4 Kartplex (Palmetto, Florida)

“We’re excited to bring the Florida Winter Tour back to two of Florida’s best karting tracks,” stated Mike Burrell, ROK Cup USA Director. “Both Orlando Kart Center and T4 Kartplex deliver the perfect combination of technical layouts, great racing environments, and dedicated local support. We’ve seen incredible racing action in recent seasons, and 2026 is shaping up to be another strong year for ROK competition.”

With preparations already underway, ROK Cup USA officials encourage teams and competitors to stay tuned for additional announcements, including details on registration opening dates, prize packages, and special programs that will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Burrell added, “Along with ROK Vegas tickets, one thing we can also confirm is that ROK Superfinal tickets will remain as the championship prizes in 2026, and we look forward to awarding trips to Italy to our deserving champions.”

About the Florida Winter Tour

The Florida Winter Tour, organized by ROK Cup USA, is one of the most established and competitive winter karting series in North America. The championship attracts top-level teams and drivers from around the world, offering a professional environment, a competitive atmosphere, and valuable early-season seat time across all ROK categories.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, please email Info@ROKCupUSA.com or visit www.ROKCupUSA.com.