ROK Cup USA Confirms 2027 Florida Winter Tour Dates

Press release by: ROK Cup USA / RTD.

ROK Cup USA is pleased to announce the official 2027 Florida Winter Tour (FWT) schedule, returning karting’s most anticipated winter championship to the Sunshine State for another three-round championship chase. The series will open the 2027 campaign at the legendary Sebring International Raceway, with two additional Florida venues to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

2027 Florida Winter Tour Schedule

Round 1 — January 22–24, 2027: Sebring International Raceway (temporary circuit)

Round 2 — February 26–28, 2027: Venue to be announced

Round 3 — March 12–14, 2027: Venue to be announced

“FWT has opened on the weekend before the ROLEX 24 for as long as I can remember, and we plan to continue that tradition in 2027 at one of the most historic tracks in the US: Sebring International Raceway,” noted ROK Cup USA’s Mike Burrell. “So many legendary drivers, cars, and teams have competed in the famed 12-hour race and other events on the road course — you can feel the history driving into the place! It will be cool for karters to put a trophy on their shelves with the Sebring International Raceway logo.”

A storied tradition in American karting since the early 2000s, the Florida Winter Tour has stood as one of the most prestigious karting championships in North America. Conceived as a way for drivers across the United States, Canada, and the international community to escape harsh winters and continue developing during the off-season, FWT quickly grew into a true bucket-list series for racers at every level.

Over the past two decades, the Florida Winter Tour has served as a proving ground for many of motorsport’s most recognizable names. Future Formula 1, INDYCAR, IMSA, and NASCAR stars have appeared on FWT grids alongside top European factory drivers, making the championship a unique meeting ground for rising talent and international competition. The series has been hosted at some of Florida’s most iconic karting venues, including Homestead-Miami Speedway, Palm Beach International Raceway, Ocala Gran Prix, Orlando Kart Center, the AMR Motorplex, and more, each contributing its own chapter to the tour’s history. Under the stewardship of ROK Cup USA, the Florida Winter Tour has continued to evolve while honoring the spirit that made it special: world-class competition, a global field of entries, and the unmistakable Florida sunshine.

The 2027 season kicks off January 22–24 at Sebring International Raceway, a venue synonymous with endurance racing greatness. Running on a purpose-built temporary circuit on the famed Sebring grounds, FWT competitors will share an address with one of the most storied facilities in American motorsport — and one that hosts the iconic 12 Hours of Sebring on the weekend immediately following the opener.

A return to three Florida tracks, ROK Cup USA confirms that work is underway to deliver a true three-venue Florida Winter Tour in 2027 — a format that historically defined the series and gave drivers a varied, demanding path to the championship.

“As for the February and March rounds, we are working hard on getting FWT back to three tracks in the Sunshine State — that is what made the original FWT great: three unique, exciting, and seriously fun events in the warmth of the Florida sun,” continued Burrell.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the Florida Winter Tour will be confirmed soon, along with the full details of the 2027 prize package. As in years past, the package will be substantial — including tickets to the ROK SuperFinal in Italy and entries to ROK Vegas, giving FWT champions a launching pad to the biggest stages in international karting.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, please email Info@ROKCupUSA.com or visit www.ROKCupUSA.com. Be sure to follow ROK Cup USA on social media by searching ‘ROK Cup USA’.