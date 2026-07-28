ROK Cup USA Announces ROK Vegas Registration is Open and Confirms Class Structure

Press release by: ROK Cup USA.

ROK Cup USA is proud to announce that registration is officially open for the 2026 ROK Vegas, returning to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino this November. Now firmly established as one of North America’s premier karting events, ROK Vegas continues to draw elite talent from across the globe for a week of world-class competition on and off the track.

“ROK Vegas keeps growing because first, it is at the Rio – the home of karting in Las Vegas – and secondly, our fundamental value of keeping high-level competition fun,” explained Mike Burrell, ROK Cup USA’s Director of Operations. “This year’s class structure gives drivers of every age and experience level a place to race. In addition to the return of our engine raffle in ROK SV Senior, we have added ROK SV Junior which provides our younger competitors with a shot at a sealed, race-ready powerplant right out of the box. We can’t wait to get back at the Rio in Las Vegas, the only kart track where you can walk from your hotel room to the track!”

2026 ROK Vegas Class Structure

The following classes will be featured at this year’s event:

ROK Micro

ROK Mini

ROK VLR Junior

ROK VLR Senior

ROK VLR Masters / Super Masters

Pro KZ/ROK Shifter

ROK Shifter Master / ROK Shifter Super Master

ROK SV Senior — ENGINE RAFFLE, limited to 50 entries

ROK SV Junior — ENGINE RAFFLE, limited to 50 entries

How to Register

To register for the 2026 ROK Vegas, drivers and teams must have their Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino booking confirmation code ready at the time of entry.

Hotel Booking Link: HERE

Race Registration Link: HERE

The 2026 ROK Vegas prize package is currently being finalized and will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for details on ROK Cup tickets, ROK engines, LeVanto tires, and additional prizes to be awarded on-site.

ROK Cup USA looks forward to welcoming teams and drivers back to Las Vegas and encourages participants to register early, as several categories, including both engine raffle classes, will be entry-capped to preserve the quality of competition.

For more information on ROK Vegas 2026, including full class regulations and prize details, visit www.ROKCupUSA.com.