ROK Cup SuperFinal Up Next for Goodwood Duo

A season filled with progress and success is about to take Roy Chang and Thomas Du across the Atlantic.

Under the guidance of Marco Di Leo and Goodwood Kartways, the two young Canadian racers are preparing to make their European racing debuts next week at the ROK Cup SuperFinal, where they will take on drivers from around the world at the famed South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy.

It will be another significant step in the rapid development of Chang and Du, who have both enjoyed impressive 2026 campaigns.

Throughout the season, the pair have collected race wins and podium finishes while competing at Goodwood Kartways, in KartStars Canada competition and at the Canadian Karting Championships. Their performances have now earned them the opportunity to take their talents overseas and represent Canada on one of the biggest stages in ROK Cup competition.

Both drivers have worked closely with Di Leo throughout their development. A racer who has competed at the ROK Cup SuperFinal himself on multiple occasions, Di Leo has been able to use that experience to help guide the youngsters as they have progressed through the Canadian karting ranks.

Thomas Du (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Their journey hasn’t simply been about collecting trophies, either.

Both arrived in the sport without a previous motorsports background and had to learn from the ground up. Starting at the back of the field, they steadily developed their speed, confidence and racecraft. Now, instead of learning while being lapped by the leaders, they’re among the drivers fighting at the front.

“It’s been incredibly enjoyable and rewarding to help develop Roy and Thomas into the drivers they are today,” explained Di Leo, Goodwood Kartways team manager and driver coach. “With only a few years of experience and no prior background in motorsports, both started at the back of the pack, learning their way forward and progressing from being lapped traffic to fighting at the front.”

For Chang, 2026 has been his second season competing at the Junior level, and he has become a regular contender in some of the country’s most competitive races.

“In his second year of Junior competition, Roy has consistently fought for race wins in some of the most competitive races in Canada,” Di Leo continued.

Roy Chang (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Du has followed a similar trajectory despite being one step earlier in his Junior career. In his rookie season in the category, and as one of the youngest Junior drivers on the grid, he has already shown the speed necessary to compete near the front.

“Thomas, in his first year of Junior racing, has already demonstrated impressive front-pack speed and continues to develop his strength and racecraft as the youngest Junior driver on the grid.”

Now comes their biggest challenge yet.

Chang and Du will compete in the VLR Junior division, which will make its debut at the ROK Cup SuperFinal this year. While almost everything about their first European race will be new, from the circuit to the competition and the atmosphere of an international event, the Canadians will at least have some familiarity underneath them with the VLR/OTK package.

They will also have plenty of experience surrounding them.

For their SuperFinal debut, Chang and Du have teamed up with Zanchi Motorsport, an Italian operation that has celebrated ROK Cup SuperFinal championships on multiple occasions.

The combination will give the young Canadians an opportunity to measure the progress they have made at home against an international field at one of karting’s most recognizable circuits.

Thomas Du (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

“Both are extremely excited for the opportunity to visit the famous Italian circuit and will be racing the familiar VLR/OTK package,” added Di Leo. “It’s a great opportunity to put their progress to the test on an international stage.”

For two drivers who started their karting journeys only a few years ago, simply reaching the SuperFinal represents another milestone.

But after a season spent battling at the front in Canada, Chang and Du will arrive in Lonato looking to do more than simply experience European karting for the first time.

They’ll be looking to show just how far they’ve come.

The ROK Cup SuperFinal runs from October 14-17 at South Garda Karting with a live stream of the main events available to watch on Saturday, October 17. CKN will be trackside to support Team Canada, posting results, updates, photos and more as our seven Canadian drivers compete with the best Rokkers from around the world. Be sure to follow along on our website and social media to catch all the action.