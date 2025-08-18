ROK Cup Report – Medeiros Doubles Up, Burnett and Pavan Shine at Canadian Karting Championship

The 2025 Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport Karting Centre delivered yet another unforgettable weekend, crowning four new Canadian Champions in the Vortex ROK Cup Canada categories.

Over three days of action-packed racing, competitors battled under the watchful eyes of fans both trackside and at home thanks to live streaming by TSN, Pfaff Motorsports, and Ron Fellows Karting. While the forecast threatened rain on Finals Sunday, the skies held steady, leaving only cool, cloudy conditions and giving everyone a welcome break from the week’s scorching heat wave.

The championship showdowns didn’t disappoint, with thrilling Finals across all four divisions.

ROK GP Junior

There was simply no stopping Cole Medeiros (REM/Kosmic). The red-hot Junior driver continued his remarkable summer form by capturing his third major victory in as many weekends, adding the ROK GP Junior National title to his collection.

Fresh off wins at the Canada Final in Alberta and the KartStars Nationals in Shannonville, Medeiros was in total control at Mosport. Leading from flag to flag, he never faced a serious challenge.

Behind him, teammate Roman Doria (REM/Kosmic) held steady for second while Decklan Deonarine (Journie Driving Academy/OTK) clawed his way back from a sluggish start to secure third. Niko Werner (REM/OTK) and Ethan Tyers (Team Tyers/Exprit), who had shown pace early in the weekend, rounded out the top five.

Cole Medeiros – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Vortex VLR Junior

If one title wasn’t enough, Medeiros wasted no time going back-to-back.

In the VLR Junior Final, Medeiros struck again, overcoming early pressure from Robert Tronchi Jr (RT2 Motorsports/CS55) and Leo Da Silva (REM/Kosmic). The pair collided just before halfway, handing Medeiros a clear track and the chance to check out. From there, he cruised to his second crown of the day.

The drama behind him opened the door for Kara Dudgeon (JMF Karting/Kart Republic) to charge up into second, followed by her teammate Ryker Magro (JMF Karting/Kart Republic) in third. Ahmed Mostafa (REM/Kosmic) just missed the podium in fourth while Da Silva recovered from the incident to salvage fifth.

Two races, two titles, and a double celebration for Medeiros.

Cole Medeiros – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Vortex VLR Senior

The Seniors saved one of the most dominant drives of the weekend for last.

After claiming third in Rotax Senior earlier in the day, Jensen Burnett (REM/Kosmic) returned to the grid with purpose and left no doubt in the VLR Senior Final. Leading every lap, Burnett pulled away from the field to capture his sixth Canadian Karting Championship, and his first as a Senior.

Behind him, William Bouthillier (REM/Kosmic) turned in one of the most impressive drives of the weekend, persevering through a fuel overflow issue and charging forward to take second place after a late pass on Ayden Ingratta (Pfaff Kartsport/Gillard).

Ingratta held on to third, while Ryan Maxwell crossed just shy of another podium in fourth. Joshua Soumvalis, Friday’s CKN Fastest Qualifier, settled for fifth after a more subdued Final.

Jensen Burnett – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Mini ROK

The youngest group of the weekend produced one of the most exciting races.

A light mist hung over the circuit during the Mini ROK Final, making conditions tricky and unpredictable. Fans were kept on edge as the young drivers adapted lap after lap.

At the heart of it all was a fierce battle between Asher Pavan (AMP’d/Parolin) and Liam Francisco (Francisco Racing/Nitro Kart). Francisco led much of the race, but Pavan was relentless with his attacks. With just a few corners remaining and the track drying, Pavan made the decisive move, sweeping around the outside of corner two to take the lead for good.

It was Pavan’s second National title of the day, as he added ROK glory to his Rotax Mini-Max success. Francisco finished a close second, with Max Koutsoukis (REM/Kosmic) joining them on the podium in third. Ricky Ramdin (REM/OTK) and Aiden Kishun (Exprit) completed the top five after an action-packed dash to the flag.

Asher Pavan – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Championship Rewards

Each of the four champions earned an invitation to represent Canada at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy, while the Vice-Champions claimed entry to ROK Vegas in Las Vegas, USA. Third-place finishers also secured wild-card tickets to the 2026 ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour or a Canadian ROK Championship event—ensuring their journeys are far from over.