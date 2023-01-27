ROK Cup Promotions Shifts ROK Vegas Dates and Confirms October 25-29 at the RIO

With the ROK Cup USA season underway, ROK Cup Promotions has confirmed the dates and location for the 2023 ROK Vegas event. Taking place at the RIO All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, series staff along with Caesars Entertainment have made the proactive decision to move the event forward one week to the dates of October 25-29 to better the North American karting community.

“There is no secret that the city of Las Vegas will go up in prices come November this year due to the incoming Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix,” explained Director of Operations Mike Burrell. “Working with Caesars Entertainment, we have adjusted the event dates and locked in room prices. The move forward one week will also open greater possibilities for the future as the excitement around racing increases in Las Vegas.”

As the flagship event on the ROK Cup USA calendar, ROK Vegas attracts teams, drivers, mechanics, and talent from around the world. ROK Vegas has grown leaps and bounds since it began only a few years ago; navigating a Covid year to still host the event with more than three hundred entrants, the event moved away from, and then returned to the RIO. With the 2022 edition of ROK Vegas the largest ROK karting event ever in North America, ROK Cup USA is pushing hard this season to top that in 2023.

Burrell added, “We hope to open registration sooner than we have in years past and have an increased prize package. We have already confirmed to have Kart Chaser provide the Live Stream so family, friends and fellow racers can tune into the event around the world, and we have provided some forward thinking to adjust the dates accordingly to keep ROK Vegas affordable for the teams and competitors.”

ROK Vegas Save the Date – October 25-29, 2023

Stay tuned for more details.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Mike Burrell at Michael@ROKCupUSA.com.