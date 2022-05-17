ROK Cup Promotions Announces ROK Fest East Date and Location Information

With the popular Florida Winter Tour and Challenge of the Americas series now in the books, it is time for ROK Cup Promotions to shift their focus to the ROK Fest East, ROK Fest West and ROK Vegas events. With further announcements coming in the very near future on the latter two, ROK Fest East has been confirmed for the New York Race Complex over the August 6-7 weekend.

“We are excited to finally announce that we will compete at the New York Race Complex in early August,” explained ROK Cup Promotions Director of Operations Garett Potter. “We are happy to work alongside our friend Marco Oldhafer and his team in our first event at the New York Race Complex.”

Alongside the Welcome Party that will feature food and drinks for all teams and competitors, the weekend will also see more than $35,000 in cash and prizes awarded to ROKKERs from across the United States and Canada.

Competitors in the ROK Micro, 100cc Junior, 100cc Senior, ROK Masters and ROK Shifter Masters classes will be vying for prizes that include:

ROK Fest East Champion – $1000 and ROK Vegas Ticket including entry, tires, fuel and oil

ROK Fest East Vice-Champion – ROK Vegas Entry Ticket

ROK Fest East 3rd place – ROK Vegas Tire Package

Competitors in the ROK Mini, ROK Junior, ROK Senior, ROK Masters and ROK Shifter categories will be racing for prizes that include:

ROK Fest East Champion – $2500 and ROK Vegas Ticket including entry, tires, fuel and oil

ROK Fest East Vice-Champion – ROK Vegas Entry Ticket

ROK Fest East 3rd place – ROK Vegas Tire Package

“We can’t wait to welcome ROK Cup USA to our neck of the woods and look forward to having not only the national level ROKKERs compete, but also our local teams and competitors as well,” explained F-Series Promoter Marco Oldhafer. “The ROK platform is quickly becoming the brand of choice in North American karting, and we can’t wait to be able to support the ROK Fest East event with 110% of our efforts and to assist Garett and his crew in whatever they may need.”

Potter continued, “We’ve had a lot of interest in this event from both sides of the border and can’t wait. For anyone who hasn’t had the opportunity to see this track, it’s a must-attend – hands down one of the nicest in the country. We are very happy to welcome some new sponsors to the karting family as well. New York Race Complex and ROK CUP USA would like to welcome Nationwide Insurance and Snider & Snider Law Firm as event partners. We have several other activities in the works for the ROK Fest East event that will be announced in the coming weeks.”

Registration for ROK Cup Fest East opens July 1st via the KartPass app.

Learn more about the New York Race Complex at www.NYRaceComplex.com.

For more information on ROK Cup USA, ROK Cup Promotions, please feel free to contact ROK CUP USA at (407) 476-5635 or info@rokcupusa.com or Garett Potter at garett@rokcupusa.com.