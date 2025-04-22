ROK Canada Spring Shootout Powered by Maximum Tools to Launch May 3-4

Press Release by: ROK Cup Canada / RTD.

ROK Canada is thrilled to kick off the 2025 karting season with the highly anticipated ROK Canada Spring Shootout powered by Maximum Tools, taking place May 3-4 at Mosport Karting Centre. As the first major event on the ROK Cup Canada calendar, the Spring Shootout sets the stage for what will be an exciting year of racing with exclusive ticket prizing for Sunday race winners. In addition to tickets, ROK Canada will award over $3,000 in voucher prizes featured in a special Saturday Cash Shootout.

Spring Shootout Saturday Night Prizing – Powered by Maximum Tools

Taking place Saturday evening after Pre-Finals, the ROK VLR Spring Shootout will spotlight the VLR Junior and Senior classes in a high-stakes feature event with over $3,000 in prizes on the line. Presented by Maximum Tools, this exciting event adds even more buzz to an action-packed weekend of racing.

Prize Structure

1st Place (Junior & Senior): $1,000 Mosport Karting Centre Voucher

2nd Place (Junior & Senior): $250 Mosport Karting Centre Voucher

Pole Awards (Saturday Pre-Final Winners): $100 award per class

Ticket prizes for ROK Vegas and Wild Card entries will be awarded to Sunday main event winners only.

Full ROK Vegas Entry (Entry Fee + Tires, Fuel, Oil) awarded to:

Sunday race winners in all ROK classes

Sunday race winners in Briggs classes

Wild Card Ticket (Race Entry + Tires, Fuel, Oil for a Canadian ROK Championship or 2026 ROK Florida Winter Tour awarded to:

2nd place finishers in ROK classes on Sunday

Sunday race winners in Briggs classes

Partial ROK Vegas Entry (Tires, Fuel, Oil) awarded to:

3rd place finishers in ROK classes on Sunday

Special Spring Shootout Bonuses

FREE VLR Engine Kit: Awarded to any driver who wins both the ROK Spring Shootout Sunday Finals and ROK Fest Championship in a VLR class.

Voucher Awards: Distributed during Saturday evening’s VLR showcase presented by Maximum Tools.

Social Media Contest – Win a Canadian Tire Prize Pack!

New for 2025, ROK Canada is giving drivers and teams the chance to win a Canadian Tire Prize Pack through a weekend-long social media contest! Show off your creativity, highlight your gear, and take home some extra prizes courtesy of Canadian Tire and Maximum Tools!

To enter:

Post a photo or video using any Maximum Tools product during the Spring Shootout weekend. Tag @canadiantire, @mosportkarting, and @rokcupcanada in your post. Use your best content – the post that is the most creative and gets the most likes or views by Sunday at 3:00 PM will be announced as the winner during Sunday night’s podium celebrations.

Registration & Rules

Rules for the Spring Shootout Presented by Maximum Tools: [HERE]

Main Event Registration (Saturday & Sunday): [HERE]

VLR Spring Shootout Saturday Evening Registration: [HERE]

For further information, including Rules and Regulations and Registration Links, please visit the ROK Canada Home Page or contact: