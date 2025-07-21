ROK Canada Launches 2025 ROK Fest Championship Season at Mosport Karting Centre

Press release by: ROK Cup Canada.

ROK Cup Canada is thrilled to announce the official kickoff of the 2025 ROK Fest Championship karting season with the much-anticipated ROK FEST Round 1, scheduled for August 1-3 at the renowned Mosport Karting Centre. Offering a unique schedule featuring all ROK Cup, Briggs, and Rotax classes, the ROK Fest event provides teams and drivers with the opportunity to test at the Mosport Karting Centre ahead of the ASN Canadian Karting Championships.

Following the momentum of its successful opening events, this second major stop on the 2025 ROK Cup Canada calendar promises to deliver some of the fiercest ROK competition north of the border and showcase Canada’s top karting talent.

As the home of ROK Racing in Canada, Mosport Karting Centre will serve as the perfect backdrop for this action-packed weekend, where drivers and teams from across the country will battle for victory and bragging rights. To add to the excitement, exclusive ROK Cup ticket prizing will be awarded to all Sunday race winners, offering a coveted opportunity for top finishers to continue their journey in the ROK Cup international ladder.

The 2025 ROK Cup Canada Constructors Cup Powered by Maximum Tools and Canadian Tire further elevates this event, highlighting the strength of Canadian karting and its growing community.

Event Details:

Date: August 1-3, 2025

Location: Mosport Karting Centre, Ontario

Race Schedule: HERE

Registration – Tuesday to Thursday Practice: HERE

Registration – Friday Practice: HERE

Race Registration: HERE

Rules and Regulations: HERE

Tire Distribution Rule UPDATE

**IMPORTANT** – ALL ROK & ROTAX CLASSES – Only 1 set of tires can be used throughout the ROK FEST Race 1. New tires must be used during Qualifying.

ROK Cup Canada invites racers, teams, families, and fans to experience the best of Canadian karting at Mosport Karting Centre and enjoy an unforgettable weekend of competition.