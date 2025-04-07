ROK Canada Announces Ticket Prizing for 2025 Championships

ROK Canada is excited to announce the ticket prizing structure for the upcoming 2025 karting season. As a new offering in 2025, ROK Canada will be donating Superfinal tickets to the VLR classes, providing even more opportunities for drivers to compete at the highest level on the world stage.

The ROK Canada Spring Shootout, KartStars Canada Series, ROK Fest Championship, and ASN Canadian Championships will all provide opportunities for drivers to earn tickets to prestigious ROK events, including the ROK Cup Superfinal in Italy and ROK Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ticket Prizing Structure

Eligible Classes:

ROK Mini

ROK VLR Junior, Senior, and Masters

ROK GP Junior and Senior

ROK Shifter

ALL Briggs classes (Wild Card Tickets available during the ROK Fest Spring Shootout and ROK Fest 2-race Championship)

ASN Canadian Championship will allocate tickets for ROK Mini, ROK VLR Junior and Senior, and ROK GP Junior and Senior

ROK Superfinal – October 14-18, 2025 (South Garda Karting, Lonato, Italy)

The ROK Cup Superfinal is the ultimate international showdown, bringing together the best ROK racers from around the world. Hosted at the legendary South Garda Karting circuit in Italy, this prestigious event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Canadian drivers to showcase their skills on the global stage. With a fiercely competitive atmosphere, breathtaking speed, and the chance to race against elite drivers from multiple nations, the ROK Superfinal is the pinnacle of ROK racing. Winners will experience a professionally organized event with top-tier race support, an electric paddock atmosphere, and an unforgettable journey representing Team Canada.

Superfinal Ticket Inclusions:

Event Entry

Race Tires

Fuel and Oil

Chassis and Engine

Team Canada Race Suit

Superfinal Tickets will be awarded to:

Champions of the two-race ROK Fest Series in all ROK classes

ASN Canadian Championship race winners (ROK Mini, ROK VLR Junior and Senior, ROK GP Junior and Senior)

KartStars Canada Series Champions in ROK Mini, ROK VLR Junior, Senior, and Masters

All VLR class champions will receive entry into the ROK GP class (as the VLR category is not offered at the Superfinal)

ROK Vegas – October 29 – November 2, 2025 (Las Vegas, Nevada, USA)

Full ROK Vegas Entry (includes entry fee, race tires, fuel, and oil) awarded to:

2nd place finishers in the ROK Fest 2-race Championship, ASN Canadian Championship, and KartStars Canada Championship

Race winners of the ROK Canada Spring Shootout at Mosport Karting Centre (May 3-4, 2025)

Race winners of the Canada Cup at Mosport Karting Centre (July 5-6, 2025)

Partial ROK Vegas Entry (includes race tires, fuel, and oil) awarded to:

3rd place finishers in the ROK Fest Championship, KartStars Canada Championship

3rd place finishers in the ROK Canada Spring Shootout

2nd place finishers in the Canada Cup at Mosport Karting Centre (July 5-6, 2025)

ROK Vegas Entry (entry fee only)

3rd place finishers in the Canada Cup at Mosport Karting Centre (July 5-6, 2025)

Wild Card Ticket (includes race entry, tires, fuel, and oil for one (1) Canadian ROK Championship, or 2026 ROK USA Florida Winter Tour event) awarded to:

3rd place finishers in the ASN Canadian Championships

2nd place finishers in the ROK Canada Spring Shootout

Champions of the ROK Fest 2-race Championship (Briggs classes)

Race winners of the ROK Spring Shootout (Briggs classes)

Special Prizes & Additional Awards

FREE VLR Engine Kit: If a driver wins both the ROK Spring Shootout and the ROK Fest Championship, they will receive a free VLR engine kit, courtesy of Mosport Karting Centre and ROK Canada.

Cash Prizes: Back by popular demand, cash prizes will be awarded at the ROK Spring Shootout and the ROK Fest Night Race Cash Shootout (Goodwood Kartways – September 13, 2025). More details to be announced soon.

Additional Ticket Exchange and Upgrade Rules

Drivers who have already won a Full-Vegas Ticket may exchange it for a Wild Card Ticket & 2 sets of Levanto tires OR a six-night room package at the RIO for ROK Vegas.

If a driver wins a second 2025 Partial-Vegas Ticket, it will be upgraded to a Full ROK Vegas Ticket.

Official ROK Canada Event Schedule:

ROK Canada Spring Shootout – May 3-4 – Mosport Karting Centre

Canada Cup – July 5-6 – Mosport Karting Centre

ROK Fest Race 1 – August 1-3 – Mosport Karting Centre

ASN Canadian Championships – August 15-17 – Mosport Karting Centre

ROK Fest Race 2 (Night Race Cash Shootout) – September 13-14 – Goodwood Kartways

ROK Canada Recognized Events:

KartStars Round 1 – May 17-18 – Goodwood Kartways

KartStars Round 2 – June 27-28 – Mosport Karting Centre

KartStars Round 3 – July 18-19 – Hamilton Karting Complex

KartStars Round 4 National Championship – August 7 -10 – Shannonville Motorsports Park

KartStars Round 5 (Night Race) – September 19-20 – Goodwood Kartways

For further information, including Rules and Regulations and Registration Links, please visit the ROK Canada Home Page or contact:

Curtis Fox

ROK Canada Email: curtis@mosportkartingcentre.com

Phone: 1 (866) 304-5278 ext. 110