Rocco Simone Narrowly Misses Podium in Italy

– Press Release –

It was a trip to Italy for young Rocco Simone this past weekend as he competed in the third round of the ACI Karting Italian Championship. Taking place at the Kartodromo Val Vibrata in Val Vibrata, Italy, the AV Racing Team driver earned a top-ten result in the first final and a top-five in final two after leading several laps in the opening stages.

After a seventh-place effort in qualifying, Simone started both of his heat races from ninth on the grid. In the first wheel-to-wheel action, the young Canadian, who now lives in Naples, Florida, improved two positions to cross the line seventh. In heat two, an incident in turn one saw Simone fall down the running order but when he got going again, he was able to carve his way through the field to finish 16th.

“Rocco drove incredibly well all weekend long,” explained his Driver Coach Sam Webster. “He had an unfortunate incident that hurt his result in heat two but made up for it in the main events with impressive drives forward.”

Starting the first of two finals in row nine and way back in the 18th position, Simone had a spirited drive forward and inside the top-ten to cross the line eighth. With the top-eight inverted for the start of final two, Simone led the field to green and through the opening few laps. Keeping his head down and pushing his Parolin chassis to the limit, the Canadian crossed the line fourth, earning his first top-five in European karting.

“A huge thank you to AV Racing, Parolin, IAME, Rocco’s Manager Giacomo Sgarbossa and Driver Coach Sam Webster for all of the hard work, help and support,” explained former National Karting Champion and father Anthony Simone. “I worked hard to have success in my karting days and Rocco is working harder now than I ever did.”

For more information on Rocco Simone, please contact Anthony Simone at 905-716-3797 or via email to Asimone.nsm@gmail.com.