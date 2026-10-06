Robert Tronchi Jr. Set for ROK Cup SuperFinal Debut

For Robert Tronchi Jr., the opportunity to represent Canada at the ROK Cup SuperFinal is one he has been dreaming about almost since the moment he first climbed into a kart.

Next week, that dream becomes reality.

Tronchi will proudly wear the colours of Team Canada at South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy, where he will take on one of the biggest challenges of his young karting career. Entered in the ROK Junior division, the Canadian will line up against 64 drivers from around the world, all chasing glory at one of international karting’s most prestigious events.

“I am super excited to be going to this event,” Tronchi told CKN. “I’ve been looking forward to going to the SuperFinal ever since I began karting in 2024.”

His desire to one day represent Canada was sparked close to home.

“I remember the first time I saw my coach Gianluca [Savaglio] wearing the ROK Team Canada suit for the first time, and I fell in love with it and knew that it would be mine one day,” he explained. “So being able to race and compete in Italy against all of the strongest competitors in the world is a very important and special experience for me.”

While the SuperFinal will be Tronchi’s biggest international test yet, it won’t be his first experience racing in Italy.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Earlier this year, he travelled overseas to compete in May, a trip that was planned with the hope that he would eventually earn his way back to Italy for the SuperFinal. That experience provided Tronchi with an important introduction to European karting and the style of racing he can expect when the action gets underway at South Garda Karting.

“Racing in Italy in May was a great experience,” he said. “We planned that trip in hopes that we would return to Italy for the SuperFinal. I found the drivers to be more experienced and aggressive, and it definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone. But I believe that it helped by giving me a sneak peek at what my competition will look like for the SuperFinal.”

That first trip also allowed Tronchi to become comfortable with PRK, the team he will once again race with at the SuperFinal.

There is a special family connection within the team, helping make the thousands of kilometres between Canada and Italy feel a little smaller. Tronchi’s uncle, Fabio Pacitto, helped him immediately feel at home during his first visit.

“When I first walked into the PRK tent, my uncle Fabio Pacitto made me feel right at home, like I’ve raced for them for years,” said Tronchi. “Although there was a language barrier between me and my mechanic Alfredo, my coach Federico and Uncle Walter spoke and understood English and helped as much as they could.

“So when I go back to Italy with the team, we will continue where we left off.”

There has been plenty of work happening between those two trips.

Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Since earning his ticket to the SuperFinal, Tronchi has spent time learning South Garda Karting on the simulator while also increasing his physical preparation for a circuit known to demand plenty from its drivers.

He has also put a major emphasis on the mental side of racing and improving his racecraft, knowing the intensity will increase considerably when 65 ROK Junior drivers hit the track.

“Everyone is telling me South Garda Karting is a very demanding track and I want to be prepared,” he explained. “Another thing that I have been doing to prepare for the race is focusing on my mental strength and racecraft for the biggest race of my life by far.”

Tronchi even incorporated his Canadian racing schedule into his preparation. He tested the ROK GP package and recently scored a victory in TAG Junior at Mosport, using the opportunity to help sharpen himself for Italy.

Once he arrives at South Garda Karting, however, Tronchi knows he will face challenges that are difficult to replicate at home.

The depth of competition is one of them. The ROK Cup SuperFinal brings together champions and top drivers from countries around the globe, creating an incredibly competitive field where every position matters from Qualifying through the heat races and into the Finals.

“The biggest challenge will definitely be the competition,” said Tronchi. “I will be racing against champions from around the world chasing a World Championship.”

He will also need to quickly learn how South Garda Karting changes throughout the event. With hundreds of karts circulating over the course of race week, grip levels and track conditions can evolve dramatically.

“In Europe, the track evolves a lot over the race week,” he added. “I will have to focus on kart setups to adjust to the track conditions.”

Despite the magnitude of the opportunity, Tronchi is heading to Italy determined to balance ambition with realistic expectations.

Winning would, of course, be the ultimate result. But against a stacked international field, simply fighting near the front and earning a strong result would make his first SuperFinal an experience to remember.

“Although I want to keep my expectations realistic, winning the SuperFinal would be a dream come true,” he said. “That being said, I would be over the moon with a top-10 finish in the Final.”

Whatever the results sheet says at the end of the week, Tronchi has already reached a goal he set for himself when he first saw that Team Canada suit only a couple of years ago.

Now, he gets to wear it himself.

“Either way, I think this experience will be the best so far,” Tronchi concluded, “and I look forward to representing Canada to the best of my ability.”

The ROK Cup SuperFinal runs from October 14-17 at South Garda Karting with a live stream of the main events available to watch on Saturday, October 17. CKN will be trackside to support Team Canada, posting results, updates, photos and more as our seven Canadian drivers compete with the best Rokkers from around the world. Be sure to follow along on our website and social media to catch all the action.