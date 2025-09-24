Road to Bahrain: RMC US Trophy Final Announces Full Prize Package

Press release by: Race Rotax.

With just four weeks to go, entries for the upcoming Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) US Trophy Final are already pacing ahead of previous Race Rotax events at this stage. Today, Race Rotax unveils a more complete and comprehensive prize package for the US Trophy Final, scheduled for October 17-19 at New Castle Motorsports Park. With a robust lineup of awards, including Grand Finals Tickets, Full Event Entry awards, and Race Rotax Dollars, drivers have much to race for as they vie for top honors and a chance to compete on the world stage in Bahrain.

The prizes for this year’s event are designed to reward the hard work and skill of competitors in every category. The final race will be a showcase of skill, with every driver aiming for a podium finish and a share of the prize pool.

The Ultimate Prize: RMC Grand Finals Tickets

The most valuable prize is not just a ticket to the RMC Grand Finals in Bahrain, but a career-defining experience that only a few can earn entry to. Tickets to the Rotax “arrive and drive” event of the season offer winners an invaluable opportunity to represent their country and compete against the world’s best drivers. This year, the following classes will award a Grand Finals ticket to their champions:

Mini MAX

Junior MAX

Senior MAX

DD2

For the Mini MAX class, the second-place finisher will also be awarded a Grand Finals ticket, as this class was previously announced to receive two tickets to the Grand Finals.

Rewarding Future Success

For other classes, the championship prize is an entry into a 2026 Race Rotax event, providing a direct path back to the top of the podium and another shot at a Grand Finals ticket.

Micro MAX – 1st Place: Full Entry 2026 Race Rotax Event

Masters MAX – 1st Place: Full Entry 2026 Race Rotax Event

DD2 Masters MAX – 1st Place: Full Entry 2026 Race Rotax Event

Podium Prizes for All Classes

Every class at the US Trophy Final will award significant prizes to the second and third-place finishers, ensuring that every podium spot is a rewarding achievement. These prizes can be used towards purchases on RaceRotax.com, providing a strong incentive to fight for a spot on the stand.

2nd Place: $750 Race Rotax Dollars (excluding Mini MAX)

3rd Place: $500 Race Rotax Dollars

The live action at New Castle Motorsports Park will be broadcast all weekend, with expert commentary from Henry Beaudette, Kart Chaser, and EKN Live so that you won’t miss a single moment of the intense competition.

Registration is open! Don’t miss your chance to be part of the most important race of the year. For more information on the event and to register, please visit RaceRotax.com.

About Race Rotax

Race Rotax, a subsidiary of Karting Solutions Group, is a premier platform for Rotax karting enthusiasts in the USA. Race Rotax is dedicated to providing an exceptional racing experience for drivers of all levels. From grassroots to elite competition, Race Rotax offers a comprehensive program of events, support, and resources. The program is passionate about fostering the next generation of karting talent and promoting the values of sportsmanship and fair competition. Media Contact: john@kartingsolutions.com, media@kartingsolutions.com, +1 (814) 864-1846