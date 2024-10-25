RMCGF Friday: Elimination Day for Team Canada

The Circuito Internazionale di Napoli in Sarno, Italy has been a great host for the 2024 RMC Grand Finals, as competitors worldwide will compete for Rotax glory tomorrow. Team Canada has impressed at times but faltered in others through the trials and tribulations of practice, qualifying, and the heat races. Now seven will fight tomorrow for the chance to be crowned an RMC Grand Finals Champion.

For RMC Grand Finals Results and Main Event Starting Positions – Click HERE

Here is what happened in today’s PreFinals.

Mini MAX

Pre-Final B

Jeremy St-Cyr was the highest point scorer after the RMC Grand Finals Qualifying heats as he started seventh in Mini MAX Pre-Final B as all five Team Canada Mini Max competitors saw action at once. Leo Dasilva was the best of the rest and rolled off the grid 20th, just ahead of Alexis Baillargeon in 23rd, Christian Sanguinetti in 24th, and Massimo Lorusso in 26th.

Four of the five Team Canada entrants gained positions in the main event with St-Cyr driving his way into the top five to finish fifth. Baillargeon had a spirited drive, navigating the opening lap chaos and gaining twelve positions to finish just outside the top ten in the eleventh position, as Dasilva advanced five to come home fifteenth. Sanguinetti was another driver on the move in Pre-Final B, moving forward seven positions from 24th to 17th in the on-track classification, with Lorusso ending his RMC Grand Finals in 27th. Following the race, Lorusso was elevated to P24 after penalties were assessed.

When the points were complete, two Canadians will race in the Mini Max Grand Final. Jeremy St-Cyr will start from 12th on the grid while Alexis Baillargeon just snuck in and will start 33rd on the grid.

Missing out by just one point Da Silva was so close to advancing but will have to cheer on his teammates tomorrow from the grandstands along with Sanguinetti and Lorusso.

Alexis Baillargeon (144) just squeaked into the Final while Leo Da Silva (150) missed by one point – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Junior MAX

Pre-Final A

Nathan Dupuis and Cole Medeiros started deep in the field in Pre-Final B as their 57th and 61st place classifications after the Qualifying Heats saw them line up 29th and 31st, respectively, in what was likely their last on-track session of the week. Dupuis had a great start and moved into the top twenty but contact from behind left him with a broken exhaust and a big loss of pace. Falling down the order as the race wore on, Dupuis crossed the line 26th ahead of Medeiros who managed to gain four positions, to finish 27th. With penalties applied Medeiros ended up 25th with Dupuis in 27th.

Pre-Final B

Courtesy of his 16th place classification after the heat races Antoine Lemieux started Pre-Final B from the outside of row four in eighth. Pearce Wade was 44th overall, which allowed him to start 22nd on the grid, just ahead of Ty Fisher, who had rebounded from his qualifying penalty to be classified 50th overall and a P25 starting spot for his Pre-Final.

Lemieux had an average start and maintained a position inside the top ten but as the race wore on, the young Canadian began his march forward. Inside the top five at the three-quarter race distance, Lemieux made a late race move to cross the line in the fourth position. Ty Fisher, was on the move early and advanced up to 17th before contact spun him off track, ending any chance he had at advancing. Pearce Wade was involved in a pile up in corner two on lap one and had to run the remainder of the race well behind the pack. Following penalties, Fisher advanced to 22nd and Wade fell to 29th.

Antoine Lemieux will start the Junior MAX Final from 12th on the grid as the lone Canadian.

Antoine Lemieux is the lone Canadian to advance in Rotax Junior – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

Senior MAX

Pre-Final A

Both Team Canada Senior MAX entrants saw action in Pre-Final A as Timothe Pernod and Mark Newson started 11th and 33rd, respectively. A strong and consistent run by Pernod would net him a starting position in Saturday’s finals, but he would need to steer clear of any trouble on track.

Unfortunately, Pernod was unable to avoid contact with Team Estonia driver Paul Hamburg as Hamburg spun and rolled his kart right into the path of Pernod. Trying to avoid him, Pernod caught his rear tire and bounced high in the air before spinning off into the grass, ending his race and his Grand Finals on the spot. Mark Newson closed his 2024 RMC Grand Finals, gaining eight positions to finish 26th after starting 34th but gained three additional positions following post-race penalties.

The tough week for our Senior drivers Newson and Pernod ended early – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

MAX DD2

Pre-Final A

Three Team Canada drivers rolled off the grid for Pre-Final A, with Griffin Dowler leading the way in 24th, Lucas Pernod started 27th, and Ludovic Sabourin was 32nd. It was a tough weekend for this trio as Pernod was able to earn the Canadian’s best result in Pre-Final A, finishing 18th, ahead of Dowler in 24th and Ludovic Sabourin in the 30th position. Two of the three Team Canada drivers earned penalties, with Pernod classified 26th, Dowler 28th, and Ludovic Sabourin 29th.

Pre-Final B

It was another challenge for Team Canada in Pre-Final B as three drivers would compete in their hopes of moving forward. Oliver Bedard started 13th and was able to hold station and eventually finish 14th, while Arnaud Sabourin started 25th and finished in that position. Gianluca Savaglio had trouble and was forced to retire one lap from the end after heavy contact from behind. Following the race and applied penalties, Bedard was moved to 12th in the final classification, with Arnaud Sabourin 24th.

Olivier Bedard will start the MAX DD2 Finals from 26th on the grid.

The lone survivor, Olivier Bedard stayed out of trouble all week and is the only Canadian DD2 to advance to the Grand Final – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

MAX DD2 Master

Pre-Final

After starting ninth on the grid for the Pre-Final, Marc-Andre Levesque fell to 13th when the checkered flag flew as he will shift his focus to the main event tomorrow and try and drive forward for a top-ten result. David Laplante started and finished 19th as Jared Freeston was shooting for a top ten after starting 13th on the grid but eventually crossed the line 24th but was elevated to 19th after penalties were applied.

Marc-Andrew Levesque will start the MAX DD2 Master Finals from 12th on the grid. Jared Freeston will start 19th and David Laplante will start 20th.

Jared Freeston has had to battle hard all week in DD2 Masters – Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN

The grids are now set for the main events, as one more on-track session will be run to crown RMC Grand Finals Champions. Some of Team Canada will fight for their opportunity to be crowned RMC Grand Finals Champion, while others have turned in the equipment with their event done.

Tune in Live tomorrow to watch Finals Day from Sarno, Italy.