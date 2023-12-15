RMC Winter Trophy Registrations Pile in with Event Six Weeks Away

Santa is coming to teams and competitors of the Rotax Winter Trophy. Already confirming a prize package that includes tickets to the 2024 Grand Finals in Italy, as well as a media package for all drivers, Santa is delivering a FREE cylinder to all Micro MAX competitors who register for both rounds of the Winter Trophy program.

“Entries continue to come in quicker than they did in 2023, and we are on pace to have 175 competitors or more in Orlando,” explained Julieta Fernandez. “With a new cylinder available, and mandatory for the Micro MAX drivers, any Micro MAX competitor who registers for both rounds will receive a FREE cylinder from Santa!”

Set for a two-event, four-race program at the Orlando Kart Center, RTX Karting has been working to bring big teams and popular drivers to the 2024 edition of the Winter Trophy.

Fernandez continued, “We have programs such as PSL Karting, Speed Concepts Racing, Prime Karting, Ben Cooper Racing, Goodwood Kartways, AKT Racing, Ironrock Motorsports, Sodi USA, Racing Edge Motorsports, Rolison Performance Group, and more, as well as competitors from nine different countries already confirmed. This will be the biggest RMC program in the United States in 2024.”

**Please note to receive a FREE Micro MAX cylinder, the competitor must be entered for both Rotax Winter Trophy event weekends.

Register Now:

RMC Winter Trophy Series – Click HERE

For information on the RMC Winter Trophy or the new 2024 cylinder program, please email Julieta Fernandez at Info@RTXKarting.com.

RTD Media will be on site for the RMC Winter Trophy at the Orlando Kart Center in Orlando and will be offering media services for all teams and competitors. Contact Info@RTD-Media.com for more details.