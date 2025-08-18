RMC US Trophy Final Entries Open – The Last Chance to Qualify for the RMC Grand Finals

Press release by: Race Rotax / KSG.

Race Rotax is excited to announce that registration for the popular Rotax MAX Challenge (RMC) US Trophy Final will officially open on Friday, August 15, 2025. This premier Rotax event in the USA, scheduled for October 17-19, 2025, at New Castle Motorsports Park in New Castle, Indiana, represents an opportunity for North American and international karting talent to secure a coveted ticket to the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals (RMCGF).

The 2025 US Trophy Final is strategically positioned as the final international qualifier of the year, where competitors earn their spot on the global stage. The top winners of four categories – 125 Mini MAX, 125 Junior MAX, 125 Senior MAX, and 125 MAX DD2 – will each be awarded a ticket to the RMCGF, which will take place in Bahrain from November 29 to December 6, 2025. The value of this prize extends far beyond a simple entry. The Grand Finals operate on an exclusive “Arrive & Drive” model. This unique philosophy ensures perfect parity by providing all drivers with identical, sealed equipment, including engines, chassis, tires, and fuel. This removes the financial arms race often seen in other forms of motorsport, making victory a pure testament to a driver’s skill and experience. For aspiring professional racers, a championship title at the Grand Finals is a powerful statement, with past champions and top finishers using their success as a springboard to careers in Indy NXT, IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula-level series.

“This year’s US Trophy Final is more than just a race – it’s a gateway to international recognition,” said John Giacomelli of Race Rotax. “Winning a Grand Finals ticket is an investment in a driver’s future, offering a remarkable chance to compete against the best in the world on a completely level playing field. We are thrilled to host once again the last chance for drivers to earn their spot and embark on a career-defining journey.”

Race Rotax will roll out further details regarding the event format, schedule, and supplementary information in the coming weeks. Additional prize opportunities for the 125 Micro MAX and 125 MAX Masters categories are also forthcoming.

Competitors and fans are encouraged to visit RaceRotax.com for the latest updates and to register when entries officially open at 3:00 pm EST on August 15.