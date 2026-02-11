RMC Ontario and RMC Quebec Announce 2026 Schedules

Press Release by: RMC Ontario / RMC Quebec.

RMC Ontario and RMC Quebec are proud to jointly announce key details for the 2026 Canadian Rotax race season, continuing a strong partnership focused on growing the sport, strengthening competition, and creating more opportunities for Rotax racers across Canada.

Following two successful seasons of collaboration, both series will once again operate in harmony in 2026, ensuring coordinated schedules that allow drivers to compete in multiple championships without conflict. This approach has been widely embraced by the karting community and remains a cornerstone of the Canadian Rotax landscape.

The 2026 season will feature multiple championship classes across both provinces, with major events spread across the summer, including the Canadian Open, which will once again serve as a marquee event on the national calendar.

Full championship formats, class structures, venues, and additional announcements will be released throughout the winter.

2026 RMC Ontario Schedule

Round 1: May 30–31 – Hamilton Karting Complex

Round 2: June 20–21 – Mosport Karting Centre

Round 3: July 18–19 – Toronto Motorsports Park (Cayuga)

Round 4: July 24-26 – Canadian Open

2026 RMC Quebec Schedule

Round 1: June 27–28 – CMTL Round 3 – Circuit Mont-Tremblant

Round 2: July 11–12 – CMTL Round 4 – Circuit Mont-Tremblant

Round 3: July 24-26 – Canadian Open

Round 4: August 13–16 – Canadian Karting Championship – Hamilton Karting Complex

RMC Ontario and RMC Quebec look forward to sharing more details in the coming months, including class eligibility, points structures, venues, prizing, and event formats. Competitors are encouraged to follow both series on social media for ongoing announcements as the 2026 season takes shape.