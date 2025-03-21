RMC Grand Finals 2025 – The Ultimate Showdown Returns to Bahrain

BRP-Rotax is thrilled to announce that the RMC Grand Finals 2025 is set to take place once again in the magnificent Kingdom of Bahrain! From November 29 to December 06, 2025, the world’s best karting talents will gather at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC) to battle for the most prestigious title in Rotax Racing – the RMC Grand Finals Champion.

With nearly 400 drivers from over 60 countries competing in 8 categories – including 6 combustion and 2 electric classes – this year’s event will once again showcase the best of international karting. The RMC Grand Finals is more than just a race – it is a true celebration of internationality, diversity and unity. Drivers from over 60 countries come together, not just to compete, but to share their passion for karting, build friendships, and embrace the unique spirit of the Rotax Family.

This year’s official Sujet reflects this very essence; bringing together racers all corners of the world, united by their love for the sport and their pursuit of the ultimate championship title.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) – home of Formula 1 in Bahrain – the Bahrain International Karting Circuit (BIKC) is one of the most impressive karting venues offering a technical and demanding layout. What makes this venue truly special is the unique combination of day and night racing at highest standard. Thanks to the state-of-the-art floodlight system, we will once again host the Pre-Finals under the lights, creating an electrifying atmosphere that is rarely seen in karting. The top-tier infrastructure and professional setup ensure the perfect conditions for a thrilling and unforgettable Championship battle.

“It is incredible to see how the RMC Grand Finals has evolved over the years. Last year, we proudly celebrated the 25th anniversary since the first Grand Finals took place in Puerto Rico. This event has grown into something truly special, and we are deeply grateful for the continued trust and loyalty of our drivers, teams and partners”, said Peter Oelsinger, General Manager BRP-Rotax / Member of the Management Board, Vice President Sales, Marketing RPS-Business & Communications. “A huge thank you also goes to the dedicated organizational team of BRP-Rotax and our partner Korridas, who work tirelessly to make this event a success year after year. And, of course a big appreciation to the BIKC for their outstanding support and for providing such a world-class venue for our annual championship showdown.”

For all the latest news, behind-the-scenes insights, and exciting updates, make sure to follow our official channels on Instagram, Facebook & YouTube (@rotaxkarting). The highly sought-after Grand Finals tickets will be awarded throughout the season at RMC events around the world, and we wish all drivers the best of luck in securing their place on the starting grid in Bahrain.

The Chassis Partners for the RMC Grand Finals 2025 will be announced soon, so stay tuned for more updates. For all event details visit our dedicated website https://grandfinals.rotax-racing.com.