RMC Canada West Registration Open – We Can’t Wait!

The countdown is on for one of the premier karting events of the Canadian season as the RMC Canada West Final heads to Strathmore Motorsports Park in Strathmore, Alberta, on August 7-9.

Bringing together the country’s top Rotax competitors, the event is expected to be the largest karting race in Western Canada this summer, with drivers from coast to coast set to battle for championship honours and, more importantly, a coveted place on Team Canada for the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal.

Interest in the event has been tremendous, with entries already rolling in from across the country. The highly competitive Rotax Senior division has already attracted 26 drivers, promising an exciting battle before the gates have even opened.

Registration remains open through MotorsportReg, and competitors can still take advantage of the early bird discount until Friday, July 17, making now the perfect time to secure a spot on the grid. Click Here to Register.

Every Rotax Max category will be represented at the West Final, including Micro-Mini Max, Junior Max, Senior Max, Rotax DD2 and Rotax Masters Max. At stake are six Team Canada tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Champions in Junior Max, Senior Max and Rotax DD2 will each earn a direct invitation to compete in Portugal. In Micro-Mini, the highest eligible driver from both the Mini Max and Micro Max classes will secure a ticket, while the Rotax Masters Max champion will earn the opportunity to race in the DD2 Masters category at the Grand Finals.

Hosted by the Calgary Kart Racing Club in partnership with Rotax Max Challenge Canada, the event marks a welcome return to Strathmore Motorsports Park. Since CKN’s last visit, the facility has undergone several improvements, highlighted by a fresh layer of asphalt laid last season. The fast, flowing circuit has long been a favourite among competitors and is expected to provide outstanding racing throughout the weekend.

Drivers will compete using the full international Rotax race format, beginning with qualifying before tackling three heat races, a Pre-Final, and ultimately the Final to crown the 2026 Western Canadian champions.

CanadianKartingNews.com will be on location throughout the event, providing comprehensive race coverage, results and photography. Drivers looking to capture their weekend can reserve a CKN Weekend Photo Package through the CKN Online Store, with pre-orders strongly encouraged to ensure the best coverage.

With national pride, Grand Finals tickets and Western Canadian titles all on the line, the stage is set for an unforgettable weekend of racing in Strathmore.