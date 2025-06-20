Remembering our good friend Malcolm Anderson

Dear Karting Community;

On June 18th, we lost one of our karting family members.

Malcolm Anderson passed away at Erie Shores Hospice in Leamington, Ontario, after fighting illness for the last several months.

Malcolm is the father of Dave Anderson, and together, they have been involved in our sport of karting for many years.

If you were involved in karting in the late 90s and early 2000s, the Anderson team of Malcolm and his son, Dave, were a staple of our sport.

Beginning their racing journey together in 1995 with Lon Herder and Gold Kart at Goodwood, they eventually expanded their reach to participate throughout Ontario and the USA. The father and son duo were quite the impeccable tandem together, racking up many victories along their way, but most importantly to them, they made so many friends along the way. The Anderson family was always one that you could count on for a good story and a laugh throughout any karting weekend.

After a brief hiatus from 2003 until 2014, the dynamic duo returned to karting again. The time lapse did not stop them from being successful on track, gaining many big results, but more importantly to them both, reconnecting with their old friends at the tracks, and creating many new friendships and laughs along the way.

Malcolm will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. He was just that type of person. Additionally, he will be sorely missed by his son Dave, daughter-in-law Agne, and his two beautiful grandkids, Olivia and Sofia.

At this time, there are no set funeral arrangements; however, per Malcolm’s request, a celebration is planned for later this summer. We look forward to all new and old karters joining the family, as they say goodbye to one of the legendary fathers of kart racing.

To David and his family, we send our condolences during this difficult time. Malcolm was a great friend and supporter to us here at CKN, always willing to talk about karting or photography or just life in general. May he rest in peace.