REM Brings Massive Lineup of Drivers for ROK VEGAS

It’s going to be a full house under the Racing Edge Motorsports tent in Las Vegas this week. Fifteen drivers will suit up for ROK Vegas, North America’s largest Rok Cup event of the season.

From Micro Rok to VLR Masters, REM has nearly every single speed category covered and will be hunting for podiums on Sunday afternoon in Sin City.

Three of the Senior drivers will pull double duty, maximizing their track time on the temporary circuit built at the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino by ROK Cup USA.

Those drivers are Adam and Daniel Ali, along with Mackenzie Milwain and they will compete in ROK Senior and VLR Senior, two of the most competitive categories taking to the track this weekend.

In Senior ROK they are joined by Zachary Claman Demelo and Eamon Lowe. Together, this group is pumped full of experience and ready to take on the competition.

Furthermore, three drivers will compete in the Micro ROK division, the youngest group of racers on track this weekend. The Larusso brothers, Massimo and Nicholas, are back with REM for an international experience and they are joined by Leo Da Silva, who joined up with REM late in the summer.

In Mini ROK, Decklan Deonarine is coming off a very impressive showing at the ROK Cup SuperFinal in Italy and will make his first start with REM in Vegas, as will his brother Mayer Deonarine in ROK Junior.

Canadian Open Champion Ryan Maxwell is making his first ROK Vegas start as he continues to prepare for the Rotax Grand Finals.

In the Master’s ranks, Joe Crupi is suiting up for his first start with REM in ROK Masters. Crupi is no stranger to international competition and he will be joined in the category by another international star, Martin Stone. Stone is back with REM and pulling double duty this weekend doing ROK Masters and VLR Masters. He is also the defending ROK Vegas champion in VLR Masters.

Joining the REM stable for the weekend in Las Vegas is Premier Karting. The Ottawa-based program will have two drivers under the REM tent this weekend. Frederique Lemieux will contest in ROK Junior while Dave Laplante will join Crupi in ROK Masters.

“I love how much enthusiasm my team drivers have in competing in these high-profile events. We will have a packed house of drivers and many of them can be in contention for victory at the biggest ROK race in North America,” exclaimed Kevin Monteith, team manager of Racing Edge Motorsports. “I can’t wait to see how we do!”

After a wild ride getting to Las Vegas, Racing Edge Motorsports is ready to do battle.