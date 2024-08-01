Registration Now Open for the 2024 Canadian Karting Championships

The calendar has turned to August and that means that summer is once again flying by at a ridiculous pace, again, but it also means that Canada’s premier event of the season is just around the corner, the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships.

Taking place on August 15-18 at the beautiful Hamilton Karting Complex in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada’s karters are invited to compete for the glory of becoming a Canadian National Champion. Hamilton was an excellent host in 2023, with some epic races that will be remembered for many years to come, and we’re expecting nothing less in 2024.

Once again the event will feature a full lineup of categories for Rotax Max, Rok Cup and Briggs 206 competitors, splitting each day in half. There will be prizes aplenty with six tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals being awarded, Rok Cup SuperFinal and Rok Vegas invitations and much, much more.

A national license from GDS ASN Canada is required to compete in the event and the license can be acquired on the GDS Canada website.

The deadline for advanced registration is Monday, August 12th, 2024 at 11:59 PM MIDNIGHT.

Registration will be open on August 13th & 14th with a $100 late fee.

So what are you waiting for? Head over to https://www.motorsportreg.com/events/2024-motomaster-canadian-karting-championship-hamilton-complex-ron-fellows-968736 and complete your registration for Canada’s feature event!