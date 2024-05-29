Registration Open: Cup Karts Canada Eager to Start Season Three

The much-anticipated third season of the Cup Karts Canada Division is set to begin, and registration for the first round is now open. This season, the renowned Briggs Racing series will make its inaugural visit to the prestigious TAG Karting Academy at Karting Mont-Tremblant, generating significant excitement among competitors and fans alike.

Last season, Cup Karts Canada launched with an impressive turnout, featuring one of the largest Senior Briggs grids with 57 karts. This year, the series aims to replicate that success at Mont-Tremblant, a favourite venue among racers nationwide. Gerald Caseley, the series owner, emphasized the importance of introducing new tracks to the schedule, with Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, being a top choice.

“Tremblant is Canada’s best circuit and for sure one of the most popular among karters,” he explained. “I wanted to take my racers to a new track and everyone was requesting Tremblant, so I’m eager to get there in a few weeks and get our 2024 race season underway. The sport is very healthy right now in Ontario and Quebec and everyone is always welcome at Cup Karts Canada.”

The first round will take place from June 14-16, featuring two full days of competitive racing. Registration is now open, with entries steadily coming in across all categories. For more details and to register for Round 1, visit Race Select.

A new addition for 2024 is the Kid Kart class, aligning with Cup Karts North America’s commitment to inclusivity in racing. This season will offer eight categories, ranging from Kid Kart and Cadet to Masters and Legends.

Round two of the series will be held at Lombardy Raceway near Ottawa, Ontario, from July 12-14. This venue serves as an ideal battleground for racers from Montreal to Toronto.

Another notable change this season is the location of the championship finale. In September, the series will venture to Canada’s southernmost region to compete at Point Pelee Karting in Leamington, Ontario. This marks Cup Karts Canada’s first visit to PPK and provides an excellent opportunity for competitors from the southern Canada/USA border to join the action.

“We are dedicated to grassroots karting and supporting our racers,” added Caseley. “The off-season has been busy, but I’m thrilled to have BlackCircles.ca back as our presenting partner. The ongoing support from our racers is greatly appreciated. For those who haven’t registered yet, remember to use our discount codes for tires during registration.”

Discount codes for tires are available: Kid Kart and Briggs Cadet racers can use “CANADATIRESCADET” for $20.00 off, while Junior, Senior, Masters, and Legends can use “CANADATIRESADULT” for $30.00 off a set of VEGA Red tires.

To learn more about the Cup Karts Canada Division and Cup Karts North America, home of the CKNA Grand Nationals, visit http://cupkarts.com.

CKN will support and attend all three rounds of the 2024 Cup Karts Canada Division. Don’t forget to order our special Cup Karts Canada Photo Package to get your hands on high-quality photographs of your driver along with a special photo print from all three rounds of the series. Visit http://canadiankartingnews.com/store to find the package that is perfect for you.