Registration Open – 2025 Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport

Ron Fellows Karting has opened registration for the 2025 Canadian Karting Championships at the Mosport Karting Centre. The event runs on August 14-17, welcoming racers from across the country.

This year’s event will run 13 categories, once again using the split-day schedule. There are categories for Briggs & Stratton, Rotax Max and ROK Cup categories, providing a chance for everyone to compete.

Big prizes are up for grabs in every category, including Canadian Tire gift cards, ROK Cup SuperFinal and ROK Vegas Tickets, Rotax Winter Trophy Tickets and much more.

Registration can be completed on the RonFellowsKarting.com website.

Morning Classes

Rotax Micro-Mini Max

Rotax Junior

Rotax Senior

Rotax DD2

Briggs Cadet

Briggs Senior Heavy

Afternoon Classes

Briggs Junior

Briggs Senior

ROK Mini

ROK GP Junior

ROK GP Senior

ROK VLR Junior

ROK VLR Senior

More information to come soon!