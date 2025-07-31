#CanadianKartingChampionships
Registration Open – 2025 Canadian Karting Championships at Mosport
Ron Fellows Karting has opened registration for the 2025 Canadian Karting Championships at the Mosport Karting Centre. The event runs on August 14-17, welcoming racers from across the country.
This year’s event will run 13 categories, once again using the split-day schedule. There are categories for Briggs & Stratton, Rotax Max and ROK Cup categories, providing a chance for everyone to compete.
Big prizes are up for grabs in every category, including Canadian Tire gift cards, ROK Cup SuperFinal and ROK Vegas Tickets, Rotax Winter Trophy Tickets and much more.
Registration can be completed on the RonFellowsKarting.com website.
Morning Classes
- Rotax Micro-Mini Max
- Rotax Junior
- Rotax Senior
- Rotax DD2
- Briggs Cadet
- Briggs Senior Heavy
Afternoon Classes
- Briggs Junior
- Briggs Senior
- ROK Mini
- ROK GP Junior
- ROK GP Senior
- ROK VLR Junior
- ROK VLR Senior
More information to come soon!