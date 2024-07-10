Record Turnout and Intense Competition Define Fourth Round of the Coupe de Montreal

The health of karting in Quebec is robust, as evidenced by a record turnout of 260 racers competing in the fourth round of the Coupe de Montreal championship. This marks the third event of the season with over 225 race entries, solidifying the sport’s growing popularity.

Under extremely hot and humid conditions, the TAG Karting Academy in Mont-Tremblant hosted a challenging weekend of competition. Racers and officials alike battled the elements, with special acknowledgment to the ASRQ officials and the TAG Karting Academy staff for enduring long stretches in the direct sun.

For the first time since the circuit’s inception, the paddock was so full that overflow parking at the entrance was required. The event attracted a huge number of fans and family supporters, creating an electrifying atmosphere as they cheered on their favourite racers.

Auto Sport Quebec recognized Derek Lerouche as their Driver of the Day after he swept the weekend in Briggs Junior. Lerouche has become the Junior driver to watch this summer in Quebec, showcasing his skill and determination.

This weekend also featured the largest group of Open Shifter drivers all season, with 26 competitors. The popular standing starts for the shifter drivers drew the attention of the entire paddock, with fans lining the fence to watch the green flag fly and the field storm into the opening corners. Davide Greco secured his third straight Coupe de Montreal victory while Nicholas Bedard was the highest-finishing Shifter Masters driver.

Open Shifter getting ready for the green flag.

Once again the Briggs Senior and Rotax Senior divisions exceeded 36 drivers and required two PreFinals and a Last Chance Race to determine the grid of racers for the Finals.

Lucas Deslongchamps led every lap of the Rotax Senior Final, holding off Timothe Pernod, who could not get close enough to attempt a pass. Rotax Junior was controlled by Jensen Burnett, who had a weekend off from his European karting season to compete in his home country. Burnett led Edward Kennedy and Cole Medeiros across the finish line.

Other race winners included: Brando Londono in Mini-Max, Ludovic Sabourin in Rotax DD2, Alexandre Gauthier in Rotax DD2 Masters, Sebastian Cloutier in Max Masters, Liam Fontaine in Briggs Cadet and Jessica Plante in Briggs Masters.

The race day culminated in an epic battle between two of the best Briggs racers. Leopold Schrevel and Jaden Harry went toe-to-toe for victory in the Briggs Senior Final. Throughout the race, they took turns leading, but it was on the final lap that the drama unfolded. Schrevel held the advantage entering the final three corners, defending his position on the inside. Harry opted for the outside, out-braking Schrevel into the penultimate corner. However, he ran wide, allowing Schrevel to cross over. The two entered the final corner side by side, but Harry’s momentum on the outside line secured his second Coupe de Montreal victory of the season, matching Schrevel’s total.

Jaden Harry celebrating his Briggs Senior victory

The fourth round of the Coupe de Montreal was a testament to the strength and excitement of karting in Quebec. With record turnouts, intense competition, and thrilling races, the sport continues to thrive and captivate fans and participants alike.

Up next: The Canadian Open at Circuit ICAR on July 18-21.

Registration is open for Quebec’s most important event of the season. The Canadian Open is a four-day event for all categories and will award four tickets to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

Highlights include:

Regular registration closes on Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m., after which it will be possible to register until Wednesday, July 17 at 5 p.m. for a late fee.

A national license is required for Rotax categories (except MAX Masters) – click here if you need to upgrade your licence

The entry fee includes tires for Rotax categories (except MAX Masters)

A regional license or equivalent is required for Briggs & Stratton, Shifters and MAX Masters categories

Optional practices will be held on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18.

We hope to see everyone there and don’t forget to sign up for our Weekend Photo Service on the CKN Online Store to reserve your professional high-quality photographs from Canada’s favourite photographer.