Racing Edge Motorsports Enjoying Successful Winter Campaign

As the winter season nears its end, Racing Edge Motorsports is gearing up for the finale at the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour in Orlando this weekend and anticipation surges through the team and their supporters alike, aiming to culminate their strong season with more results.

The OTK Kosmic Kart team has been busy, competing at the ROK Cup USA Florida Winter Tour and Rotax Winter Trophy in Florida along with the Rotax US Trophy Series in Arizona, all with strong showings.

Two drivers enter the final FWT event with their eyes on a top-five overall ranking. Oliver Mrak has come close to the podium in both previous rounds and can climb as high as second place overall in ROK Junior with a solid weekend in Orlando. Joseph Launi is just outside the top five of a very competitive ROK Senior division entering the weekend and fully intends to move up from P6 in the standings.

On the west coast, REM ventured to Phoenix, Arizona for the opening round of the Rotax US Trophy Series with two drivers and scored three of a possible four race victories in Junior and Senior Max. The team plans to travel back out west after the Orlando FWT event for the second and third rounds of the Trophy Series before returning back home to Canada.

Team Owner Kevin Monteith is very optimistic about the start of the season and the team’s plans for 2024.

“We are very happy to see that 2024 has gotten off to a strong start for us. Along with competing at our typical Ontario-based Rok Events; we are planning to put a significant push into the Rotax platform in 2024. This will enhance our offering to the Canadian market by giving our drivers a taste of new tracks and learning the diverse nature of racing.”

Monteith has very ambitious summer plans for 2024 as REM will compete in all major events in Ontario and Quebec, including the Ron Fellows Karting Championship, Coupe de Montreal, Canadian Open and Canadian Karting Championships, along with the potential to travel to Alberta for the Max Karting Group Canada Final if there is enough interest from the drivers on the team.

And when they are not racing, there is no slowing down.

“We will be doing more testing than previous years, focusing on product development and driver coaching.”

“Along with a bigger emphasis on testing for 2024 – we will be putting a strong push in all the Ron Fellows Karting events as well as the Coupe De Montreal races in Quebec. These events will prepare our drivers for the Canadian Open in July and the Canadian Nationals later in August.”

Spots on the team are still available and those interested in competing with Racing Edge Motorsports in 2024 are urged to reach out sooner than later. Contact kevin@racingedgemotorsports.com today to join the squad!