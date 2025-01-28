Racing Edge Motorsports and VSR Racing Form Alliance

Press Release by: Racing Edge Motorsports.

Racing Edge Motorsports president Kevin Montieth is pleased to announce an alliance with Terry Ventresca of VSR Racing. REM is excited to welcome team members and dealers from VSR, expanding its collective race team, wholesale and retail businesses to better serve customers in the Ontario region.

Ventresca will take on the role of ‘Brand Ambassador’ for Racing Edge Motorsports and will attend events across Ontario and throughout Canada, assisting all dealers and customers on OTK products.

Terry and Kevin first worked together nearly 20 years ago and are excited to join forces again as Racing Edge Motorsports expands into the future. Working in the karting industry since 1998, Ventresca is recognized as one of the most knowledgeable figures in the sport of karting.

“I am proud and excited to join Kevin and the team at REM,” stated Terry Ventresca. “It has renewed my energy knowing I will be spending the next few years with 100% focus on at-track support, working directly with drivers and customers. The time is right for me to slow down and the timing of this opportunity could not be better.”

Racing Edge Motorsports has begun its push for the future by securing a facility based in Cambridge, Ontario. Wholesale, retail along with kart and engine service will be offered at the new location. This move will support business continuity, allowing for opportunities to learn and share the best practices across the newly aligned companies.

In addition to the new location, REM is in the process of expanding its racing team operations with announcements regarding a new national team program and an industry leading local club support program to support all OTK racers.

“It is an honour to welcome Terry Ventresca into the family here at REM,” commented Kevin Montieth of Racing Edge Motorsports. “He helped to guide my karting career as a driver and fueled my passion for karting. We enter this next phase of business with a great deal of collective excitement and passion. We are confident that the combined teams will deliver industry-leading solutions as well as provide options for the needs of the karters here in Ontario and beyond.”

Racing Edge Motorsport is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all customers. With the expansion comes this need for quality, experienced people to join the REM team. If you are interested in being a part of the team at Racing Edge Motorsports, please contact us at sales@racingedgemotorsports.com