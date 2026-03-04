Racing Edge Materials Rebrands to Firano Motorsport

Press release by: Firano Motorsport.

Racing Edge Materials is thrilled to announce they are rebranding and expanding their operations for 2026. Originally launched in 2025 in partnership with Racing Edge Motorsports, a difference in Founder’s vision for the future has resulted in an amicable split moving forward.

Racing Edge Materials has rebranded to Firano Motorsport. The name Firano reflects a focus on performance and racing heritage. Inspired by Italian motorsport, it represents a balance of design and engineering, strength and precision and the will to succeed. It is forged around driver development and their progression through the formula ladder.

It is about building and molding drivers the right way from karting upwards. Firano Motorsport will continue to serve as a distribution hub and a retail storefront for OTK’s renowned product line, offering sales to the public, teams & dealers. In addition to OTK, we will soon feature a selection of brands and exclusive products to meet all karting needs; Stay tuned and visit our online store – it is being continuously updated.

Firano Motorsport is also launching a Race Team, for serious competitors, and a Driver Academy, aimed to help new and recreational racers improve. Firano Motorsport, with their Race Team & Driver Academy, will be at events across Ontario, Quebec and the US for races including Rotax Max Challenge, Kartstars and select Regional events.

More details will be announced soon.

Firano Motorsport Personnel:

Damon Schatrowski – Team Principal

Martin Pierce – Head Coach & Engineer

Donald Medeiros – Founder and CEO

Terry Ventresca – Senior Advisor

Christopher Tufford – Director of Operations

For information, please contact or visit us:

Website: www.FiranoMotorsport.com

Email: info@FiranoMotorsport.com

Phone: (519) 740-6564

Store: 75 Moorefield St., Unit #3, Cambridge, ON, N1T 1S2