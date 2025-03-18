Racing Edge Materials Formed with New Facility and Dealer Network

Press release by: Racing Edge Materials.

Racing Edge Materials (REM) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new facility, bringing OTK chassis, products and karting essentials to drivers, teams, and local dealers.

REM will serve as a distribution hub and a retail storefront, offering direct sales to the public and dealers. Whether you’re experienced or just getting started, REM has the products and expertise to support your journey on and off the track.

In addition to OTK’s renowned product line, the facility will soon feature an extensive selection of brands to meet all karting needs. An online store is also being developed, allowing customers to shop for all in-stock products from anywhere.

REM is also launching the Racing Edge Materials Academy Program, a cost-effective club and regional program focused on driver development. This initiative will provide aspiring racers with the tools and knowledge to progress in the sport. Additional details on services and the program will be announced soon.

REM will be hosting a Grand Opening and Open House to celebrate. More details will be released soon. The event will invite the karting community to explore the new space, meet the team, and take advantage of exclusive launch promotions.

For more information, call us (519-740-6564), send us an email (sales@racingedgematerials.com) or visit our website (racingedgematerials.com), and feel free to follow us on Facebook and Instagram.