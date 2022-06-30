Racelab Adds Two Drivers to Their National Level Race Team

Press Release by: The Race Lab / Race Tech Development.

It is exciting times for Team Racelab as the high-profile Western Canadian karting program continues to grow. Confirming two additional drivers to their national-level race team, Racelab is pleased to welcome Red Bull athlete Brandon Semenuk and veteran Kevin Foster to the family as the 2022 karting season crosses over the midway point.

“It has been a busy, yet exciting few months,” explained Craig Finer. “With the expansion of our race team, continued inventory growth of the Villeneuve line of products, the addition of the TB Kart brand as well as our continued karting promotion at the Kartplex facility, sleep has basically been non-existent, but we would not change it for the world. Now, we are working on promoting and expanding our race program, opportunities with Racelab and upcoming events. Today, we are happy to announce two new drivers. Exciting times ahead!”

Joining Team Racelab on the local level with an eventual eye on national level karting is Brandon Semenuk. Set to pilot a JV Kart, Brandon is the reigning United States Pro Rally Champion driving for Factory Subaru alongside the legendary Travis Pastrana. A three-time Red Bull Rampage Champion, Semenuk is considered one of the best downhill freestyle mountain bike riders in the world. Continuing his success in 2022, Brandon is the current point leader in the 2022 US Pro Rally Championship by a healthy margin and credits his improving performance to getting behind the wheel of a high-level racing kart.

“I am super pumped to be getting involved with the Racelab / Villeneuve Program,” explained Red Bull athlete Brandon Semenuk. “Karting is incredibly fun and a great way to get seat time for any type of motorsports drivers looking to improve. Looking forward to more laps in a JV kart in the very near future.”

Alongside Brandon Semenuk will be Kevin Foster who will also pilot a JV Kart in the TaG Senior class. An accomplished kart racer from Calgary, Alberta, Foster will join Team Racelab for all regional and national programs including the British Columbia Regional Series, the Western Canadian Rotax Championships, Superkarts! USA SuperNationals and several other high-profile events.

“I can finally announce with great excitement that I will be joining the Racelab / Villeneuve-Team as a factory driver for the rest of the 2022 season,” explained Kevin Foster. “I first encountered the Racelab team last year at the Rotax Canada Final, and was frankly surprised when I saw drivers I hadn’t heard about in a kart brand I had never seen before, be right up there on the timing sheets; in particular with one of their drivers earning the pole position for the event. More than anything I believe that speaks towards how Racelab has developed and managed its race program within such a short period of time, where they literally came out of nowhere and are now competitive in any series across North America.”

Foster added, “I am confident that with the current attitude, focus, and commitment the team has shown both internally and externally, we are ready to fight for the win any in any series. Not to mention our namesake of the team Jacques Villeneuve, Canadian racing legend and F1 World Champion, having the opportunity to work with such a coveted name in the racing industry, I am truly honored to have been chosen to represent his brand.”

Finer continued, “This is only the start for our multiple business levels. We have huge plans for Team Racelab as we continue in 2022 and onwards into 2023. Stay tuned for more exciting news in the very near future.”

For more information on Racelab please contact Craig Finer via email to Craig@Kartplex.ca. Racelab can also be found online on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram by searching “Racelab” or by visiting their website, www.TheRaceLab.ca.