Race Week – Canadian Karting Championships Features Over 265 Entries!

We have reached the peak of the Canadian karting season as this weekend more than 225 racers from across the country will converge on the Mosport Karting Centre in Ontario to compete in the Motomaster Canadian Karting Championships.

A whopping 16 Canadian National champions will be crowned on Sunday, but it’s a long week of competition to determine Canada’s best. As of writing, there are 269 entries set to do battle.

Leading the charge are the Rotax Senior, Rok Senior and Briggs Senior divisions featuring 29, 28 and 26 drivers respectively. On average there are 17 drivers per class and an impressive 43 racers will take on more than one category this weekend.

The Mosport Karting Centre has been the home to the Canadian Championships for the past five years and once again there is a great representation of drivers from across the country. British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec, and Ontario are all represented, along with a driver from Brazil.

We want to give a special shout-out to Tri-Pol Enterprises for helping arrange transportation for a number of racers from the Calgary Kart Racing Club to be a part of the Canadian Championships this year. This is one of the largest contingents of Alberta racers the Nationals have ever seen.

Just like in 2021, the race days will be split into morning and afternoon sessions. In the morning run, all of the Rotax Max categories will take to the track along with Briggs Cadet and Junior Lite. The afternoons will feature the Rok Cup Canada classes in addition to Briggs Junior, Senior and Masters.

Prizes and Awards

There is plenty of awards up for grabs this weekend.

The Rok Cup Canada class winners are vying for an invitation to compete in the Rok Cup SuperFinal in Italy. In addition, second and third place finishers will be awarded tickets to compete in ROK Vegas.

The Rotax Max Challenge categories will compete in their second half of a mini championship that started at the Canadian Open in Mont-Tremblant. In each category, the driver who earns the most points between the two events will be awarded an invitation to join Team Canada at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Portugal. Second and third place will win a set of Mojo Tires.

The Briggs & Stratton classes will be racing for cash with first place winning $350.00, second place earning $250.00 and third place getting $150.00.

Additionally, the Pfaff High Performer will award two Junior and two Senior drivers a cash prize of $350.00. The Motul Smooth Move award will go to two drivers who accomplish an outstanding overtake during a feature race or exhibit incredible race craft, each netting $300.00. Finally, the Chevrolet Team Spirit award will be awarded to two drivers and team having displayed an exemplary combination of sportsmanship, presentation and performance worth $500.00.

Event Format

The race format for the weekend will see drivers Qualify on Friday followed by a pair of heat races. The points from the heat races will reset the grid for the PreFinal, which will set the grid for the National Finals to be run on Sunday.

Returning Champions

The majority of the 2021 Canadian Karting Champions are back for another kick at the can, albeit some in different categories. Logan Ploder will be the only Briggs driver looking to repeat as he is back for another opportunity in Briggs Senior. Junior Lite champion Anthony Martella is now competing in Rotax and Rok Junior.

In the Rotax divisions, Adam Ali, Gianluca Savaglio and Pier-Luc Ouellette aim to defend their titles in Rotax Senior, Rotax DD2 and Rotax DD2 Masters. Mini champion Jensen Burnett is now racing in Junior while Junior champion Ayden Ingratta is now a Senior.

For the Rok Cup classes, Josh Conquer is looking to repeat in Rok Shifter while the previously mentioned Burnett and Ingratta will do battle in new categories this weekend.

Finally, Davide Greco and Pier-Luc Ouellette are both returning to Shifter action this weekend, but both will be competing for the TM KZ-M1 title.

Official event details, daily schedule, rules and more can be found on the RonFellowsKarting.com website. Click here.

