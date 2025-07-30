Race Rotax Confirms Dates & Location for RMC US Trophy Final

Press release by: Karting Solutions Group.

The ultimate opportunity of the year for North American and international karting talent to secure a ticket to the RMC Grand Finals in Bahrain is here. Race Rotax proudly announces the RMC US Trophy Final, happening October 17-19, 2025, at the event’s familiar and highly regarded venue, New Castle Motorsports Park (NCMP) in New Castle, Indiana. This popular event will return this year as the last chance for competitors to earn their spot at the RMC Grand Finals, taking place at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit from November 29 to December 6, 2025.

RMC Grand Finals Tickets

The RMC US Trophy Final will award one RMC Grand Finals ticket in each of the following categories: 125 Mini MAX, 125 Junior MAX, 125 Senior MAX, 125 MAX DD2

These tickets provide an unparalleled opportunity to compete on the international stage at the RMC Grand Finals. As mentioned, this is the final international opportunity of the year to try to win tickets! Stay tuned for details on additional prize opportunities for 125 Micro MAX and 125 MAX Masters categories.

The Voice of the Race Returns

Henry Beaudette fans will be happy to hear that he will be back on the mic, providing his expert commentary throughout the weekend event at NCMP. Beaudette is always a welcome addition and adds his signature personality to help create a memorable experience.

Entries Open Soon!

Registration for the US Trophy Final will officially open on August 15, 2025.

Race Rotax will roll out more details regarding the event format, schedule, and supplementary information in the coming weeks. Competitors and fans are encouraged to stay tuned to RaceRotax.com for the latest updates.

About Race Rotax

Race Rotax, a subsidiary of Karting Solutions Group, is a premier platform for Rotax karting enthusiasts in the USA. Race Rotax is dedicated to providing an exceptional racing experience for drivers of all levels. From grassroots to elite competition, Race Rotax offers a comprehensive program of events, support, and resources. The program is passionate about fostering the next generation of karting talent and promoting the values of sportsmanship and fair competition.

