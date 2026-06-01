Pure Mini Max Domination by Adi at Hamilton

There was no stopping Yousef Adi at the Hamilton Karting Complex over the weekend as he dominated the Mini Max division during the opening round of the RMC Ontario championship.

In the Spring, Adi rejoined Prime Powerteam and has been focused on winning a ticket to the Rotax Grand Finals this season, and he started that campaign strong.

Competing against 21 other drivers in the Rotax Mini Max division, Adi swept the entire weekend from start to finish, never surrendering a competitive session. He qualified on the CKN Pole Position, posting a lap time 0.211 quicker than his fellow competitors.

He then went on to sweep all three heat races and the Super Heat to maintain his starting position on the front row for the Final.

Reeling off fast lap after fast lap in the 22-lap final race, Adi pulled away to a massive 14-second margin of victory.

Adi (163) leads Koutsoukis (113) into corner one (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

The battles for second are where all the action was this weekend in Mini Max.

For the most part, Max Koutsoukis (CD3/Kart Republic) held the position, finishing runner-up in all of the heats and Super Heats. However, he didn’t have the best of starts in the Final and slipped back to P5 by the time he got to corner four.

The big mover early was Tyler Del Bel Belluz (JCM/EOS), who jumped from P5 to P2 on the opening lap, while Nathan Stockwell (REM/LN Kart) moved from P8 to P3, followed by Angelo Launi (Innisfil Indy/GP Kart) and then Koutsoukis while Damian Stirling (Prime/BirelART) and Francesco Cosco (Premier/TonyKart) followed.

Stockwell and Del Bel Belluz traded P2 for most of the race, until lap 19 when Del Bel Belluz spun while under pressure from Koutsoukis and fell back to ninth.

Regaining P2, Koutsoukis held on for the remainder of the race, while Stockwell maintained P3 to score a hard-earned podium.

On the final lap, Launi and Cosco came together just two corners from the finish line, allowing Luke Bulpitt (Firano/Parolin), Oliver Aupry (Premier/TonyKart) and Christopher Simon (Premier/TonyKart) to slip through.

Rotax Mini Max Podium (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Rotax Mini Max Final Results