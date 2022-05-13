PRO Excited to Start the MRFKC Season on Home Turf

Professional Racing Ontario is primed up and ready to start off the 2022 Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship and as an added bonus, they get to do so at their home track, the Mosport Karting Centre.

With a stable full of 17 racers, PRO has a great lineup of Charles Leclerc Karts and drivers covering eight different categories.

Team Manager Darryl Timmers is very optimistic about the first major race of the year for his team, after a trio of club races have helped his drivers get up to speed this season.

It’s been a busy start to the year with three MIKA club races already, but they have provided our drivers with a great opportunity to get back in their karts and shake off the rust, and their new equipment. We have a mix of drivers that have been with us for many years along with some great new drivers that we have welcomed to the team and I’m very excited to see how we all do this weekend.”

Leading the squad is a foursome of Shifter Rok drivers all capable of leaving a lasting impression this weekend. Veterans Jared Ramnarayan and Nicholas Scarfo are joined by Marcello Paniccia, who moves up from Junior, and Ukrainian driver Slavik Putiatin, who brings some European karting experience to the race team.

PRO’s Rok Junior lineup features two drivers who were very impressive last season in Mini Rok and have made the big jump to Junior; Major Makovskis and Savio Paniccia. Joining the duo is a new driver to the team, Ayden Lanigan, who comes with some Rok Junior experience over the past two seasons.

Rounding out the Rok categories is a trio of rookies to the program, but no strangers to MRFKC competition. Avery Miller and Noah Taylor will go to battle in ROK Senior for the first time after transitioning from Briggs competition, while Karson Kier is a new recruit in Mini Rok.

The Briggs & Stratton portion of the race team is led by two veteran and accomplished racers. 2021 Canadian Karting Champion Logan Ploder and multi-time race winner Alex Murphy are joined by Parker Gill and Aidan Shimbashi in Briggs Senior, aiming straight at the MRFKC podium. Murphy will also compete in the new Briggs Senior Heavy division. Sloan Sterling and Madelyn Snow will compete in Briggs Junior, while Santino Fidani will race in Briggs Cadet as the three rookies look to gain valuable experience this weekend at their first MRFKC race.

Professional Racing Ontario MRFKC1 Team Lineup:

ROK Junior

Major Makovskis

Ayden Lanigan

Savio Paniccia

ROK Shifter

Marcello Paniccia

Slavic Putiatin

Jared Ramnaryan

Nicholas Scarfo

ROK Senior

Avery Miller

Noah Taylor

ROK Mini

Karson Kier

Briggs Cadet

Santino Fidani

Briggs Junior

Sloan Sterling

Madelyn Snow

Briggs Senior