Prime Powerteam Gears Up for the 2025 Season with an Early Start in Florida

The 2025 karting season is just around the corner, and Prime Powerteam is already revving up to hit the ground running. This January and February, the team is heading south to sunny Orlando, Florida, to compete in the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour and the RMC Winter Trophy.

“These races are a great opportunity for our drivers to face top-tier competition and also our first shot at RMC Grand Finals Tickets,” says Prime Powerteam owner and manager, Trevor Wickens. “Starting our year in Florida has become an annual tradition. We’ve long been part of the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour, and after the success and positive feedback from last year’s RMC Winter Trophy, we’re thrilled to return.”

Why Florida?

The Florida Winter Series has become a cornerstone of Prime Powerteam’s early-season strategy. These events offer more than just a warm-weather escape from the Canadian winter; they provide critical opportunities for drivers to fine-tune their skills, test equipment, and compete against some of the strongest drivers from across North America and beyond.

“We are always happy to race at the best events,” Trevor adds. “But ultimately, we rely on our drivers to guide us on where they want to race. Interest in ROTAX events is very high, and we’re excited to see how our drivers perform in the RMC Winter Trophy.”

Planning for a Packed Canadian Season

While the team is focused on their early-season efforts in Florida, Prime Powerteam is also working hard to finalize their Canadian racing schedule. The team plans to pack their 2025 calendar with as many ROTAX events as possible, including RMC Ontario and the Canadian Open.

At the same time, Prime remains deeply committed to their Briggs program, which is the backbone of our team. The Briggs program has long been a key part of Prime’s success, providing competitive opportunities for drivers at all levels.

Stay Tuned for the Full Schedule

The complete 2025 Prime Powerteam schedule will be announced once all race series confirm their dates. Drivers and fans can expect a thrilling season full of top-level competition in both ROTAX and Briggs programs.

