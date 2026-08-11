Prime Powerteam Drivers Secure Three Rotax Grand Finals Tickets in Western Canada!

At the Rotax Canada West Championship, three Prime Powerteam drivers returned home with their tickets clinched to the 2026 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and will represent Team Canada.

Hosted in Alberta, the RMC Canada West was the only single-race qualifying event in Canada this season and thus attracted a number of racers with hopes of joining Team Canada.

Taking home the title in Rotax Mini Max was Lincoln Lima, who has had to sit out the start of the season with an injury. He peaked when it mattered most, in the Final and left nothing to chance en route to the race victory. It will be his first time competing at the Rotax Grand Finals.

In Junior Max, Olivier Chasse dominated the event from start to finish, including a victory by 6.7 seconds in the Final. The win sends him to Portugal to compete in his second Rotax Grand Finals after competing as a Micro Max driver in 2023.

Finally, Arnaud Sabourin secured his ticket in Rotax Senior after finishing the race in P3. With the provisional champion, Ayden Ingratta, already qualified, the ticket looked to be in the hands of runner-up Griffin Dowler. However, Dowler followed up his solid performance in Senior Max with the victory in Rotax DD2 to earn that ticket, which has priority. So Sabourin graciously accepted the Senior Max ticket and will head back to the Rotax Grand Finals.

For Prime Powerteam, to travel across the country with a small team of only four drivers and return home with two championships and three Rotax Grand Finals tickets is another showcase of the strength of their program with RedSpeed karts and Aurum Engines.

The focus now shifts to the Canadian Karting Championships in Hamilton, where a team of 27 drivers will compete for National glory.