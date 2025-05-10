Prime Powerteam 2025 Driver Lineup: Rising Stars & Proven Winners

Press Release by: Prime Powerteam.

We are super excited to introduce the 2025 Prime Powerteam Driver Lineup! This year, our roster features an incredible mix of returning champions, rising stars, and new talent ready to make their mark. With most major events now split between 4-stroke and 2-stroke racing, we’re proud to field dedicated teams for both Briggs & Stratton LO206 and Rotax, with some of our most ambitious drivers taking on the challenge of racing both.

Let’s take a closer look at who’s flying the Prime Powerteam colours this year.

Briggs Team

Senior

Even with 3-time National Champion Jordan Prior taking a year off to focus on school, the Prime tent remains stacked. We’ve got David Barnes (2023 National Champ) and Mitchell Morrow (2024 National Champ) leading the charge. Add in Prior’s 2022 title, that’s three straight years of different Prime drivers taking the National title – could Logan Pacza or Owen McCarthy be next?

Logan Pacza is entering the season with a ton of confidence and a proven ability to run at the front. He had multiple podiums last season and is coming in sharper than ever — he’s got the tools, experience, and hunger to take the next step.

Owen McCarthy is known for his aggressive but calculated racecraft. He’s one of the most improved drivers in the paddock over the past year and has the speed to contend at every major race.

We’re also excited for a trio of Seniors competing in both Briggs and Rotax.

Jaden Hundal returns for his second Senior year after a solid development season and is ready to challenge at the front.

Grayson MacDonald continues his dual-class campaign. He is a technically sound driver who only gets better every time out.

Sloan Sterling joins the team this year. A proven winner in Junior, she’s stepping up to Senior and taking on Rotax as well.

Rounding out our Senior group is Nathan Wilkie. A rental kart phenom, Nathan is a 2X Canadian K1 National Champion and recently took P3 at the K1 World Championship. He’s now testing his skills in one of the most competitive categories in Canadian karting and is progressing fast.

Junior

Our Junior Briggs team is stacked with talented drivers ready to push each other every weekend.

Jackson Corbett is back and ready to use his experience and speed to challenge at the front.

Kaden Malik moves up from Junior Lite, he has always been quick and will now need to adapt to the aggression that comes with Jr.

Sebastian Mazza showed promise in both 2 stroke and 4 stroke platforms last season but is now fully committed to Briggs, a focused approach will certainly help him achieve his goals

Cole Campin joins Prime for 2025 and brings a wealth of race experience and competitiveness. He’ll be one to watch at every major event.

Cadet

Cadet may be our youngest category, but can often produce some of the most exciting races.

Lincoln Lima is entering his second season and continues to improve with every outing.

Jackson Duncan, new to the team, we are excited to work with him and help him on his journey.

Rotax Team

Senior

We have 9 Rotax Seniors this year – our biggest and deepest lineup

Michael Nickle was a strong contender in last year’s RMC Ontario series. With strong winter training under his belt, he’s set to challenge for wins.

Arnaud Sabourin is back to defend his RMC Ontario Championship and has been racing across the globe, improving his driving at every event. His focus and consistency are a huge asset.

Cole Hooton, also serving as a team coach, is getting back behind the wheel. He brings a wealth of experience and we are excited to see him behind the wheel again.

Making their Rotax debuts this year are several names to watch:

Sloan Sterling, Yiannis Ilias, Kian Sargood, and Nigel Longley – all coming from strong Briggs backgrounds, each determined to get up to speed quickly with our full support. They’re soaking up data, working with coaches, and putting in the seat time to make a serious push.

Jaden Hundal and Grayson MacDonald are pulling double duty with both Rotax and Briggs programs. It’s a tough schedule but both have shown they’re more than capable.

Junior

Our Junior Rotax drivers are razor-focused and ready to compete at the top.

Aristeides Theodoropoulus finished out last year on a high with a win in Race 5 of the RMC Ontario series. He has the pace and racecraft to be a championship contender.

Jackson Morley finished P2 overall in RMC Ontario and comes back more motivated than ever.

Joining them are three talented drivers moving up from Mini: Ava Cabral, Stefano Lanzillotta, and Ryker Magro – all showing excellent early pace. The Junior jump is never easy, but each of them is embracing the challenge and gaining valuable experience every session.

Mini Max

Mini Max continues to be one of the most exciting and competitive classes in Canada.

Mateo Pai and Lincoln Lima both raced with us through the winter in Florida and Phoenix, with Pai taking a win and Lima finishing 3rd overall. That track time will pay dividends.

Carlo Lot returns and is more confident and consistent than ever.

William Rossetti joins us and we are excited at the opportunity to work with him this year.

Team Staff

Behind every successful driver is a great support system, and our team is built on one of the strongest foundations in Canadian karting.

Trevor Wickens leads the operation as Team Principal, guiding the ship with years of championship-winning experience. He oversees every detail of the program, from driver development to technical performance.

Ken O’Keefe, our Team Manager, keeps the program running smoothly with unmatched organizational ability and attention to detail. He’s the glue behind the scenes.

We are proud to be supported by a fantastic group of driver coaches: Darren White, Cole Hooton, and Robert Soroka – each bringing elite-level experience and insight. From data analysis to race strategy, their coaching helps our drivers reach the next level.

2025 Prime Powerteam Race Schedule

Event Date Venue Location Engine Platform KartStars Canada Round 1 May 16–18 Goodwood Kartways Goodwood, ON Briggs, ROK RMC Quebec Round 1 May 30–June 1 AKT Mont Tremblant, QC Rotax, Briggs The Dash by CKN (Special) June 7–8 Hamilton Karting Complex Hamilton, ON Rotax, Briggs RMC Ontario Round 1 June 13–15 Hamilton Karting Complex Hamilton, ON Rotax, Briggs KartStars Canada Round 2 June 26–28 Mosport Karting Centre Bowmanville, ON Briggs, ROK RMC Quebec Round 2 July 4–6 SRA Karting / ICAR Mirabel, QC Rotax, Briggs RMC Ontario Round 2 July 11–13 Hamilton Karting Complex Hamilton, ON Rotax, Briggs KartStars Canada Round 3 July 17–19 Hamilton Karting Complex Hamilton, ON Briggs, ROK Constructors Cup (Special) August 1–3 Mosport Karting Centre Bowmanville, ON Rotax, Briggs, ROK Western Canada Ticket Event August 1–3 Stratotech Raceway Fort Saskatchewan, AB Rotax KartStars Canada Round 4 August 8–11 Shannonville Motorsports Park Shannonville, ON Briggs, ROK Canadian Karting Championships August 13–17 Mosport Karting Centre Bowmanville, ON Rotax, Briggs, ROK Canadian Open August 27–31 SH Karting St. Hilaire, QC Rotax KartStars Canada Round 5 September 19–20 Goodwood Kartways Goodwood, ON Briggs, ROK US Trophy Final Ticket Event September 25–28 TBD TBD Rotax

Ready to Compete

Whether you’re racing Briggs or Rotax, Junior or Senior, our drivers and staff are locked in for a huge 2025 season. The competition will be fierce, but with the experience in our tent, the equipment underneath us, and the work we’re putting in every weekend — we’re confident this group will deliver.

Let’s go racing.