Prime and PRO Team Up for ROK VEGAS

Fall is here and Prime Powerteam is ready for its first major travel race.

Trekking across the continent to Las Vegas, Nevada, 9 drivers will compete out of the Prime tent at ROK Vegas, where more than 350 racers from around the world will compete on a temporary circuit built at the RIO All Suites Hotel and Casino.

Leading the charge will be a trio of drivers to keep an eye on in the ROK Senior division that features a stout grid of 30+ drivers. Patrick Woods-Toth is coming off a strong finish in Italy at the Rok Cup SuperFinal and will always be a contender for victory. He is joined by speedy newcomer Nolan Bower, who joined Prime for the final race of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship back in November. Suiting back up in his Prime colours, Daniel Fellows is rejoining the team after a summer of competing in Colorado.

“I’m really confident in our three Senior drivers. They are leaders for the entire team and are very strong contenders for the podium this week against a competitive group of diverse racers,” explained Trevor Wickens, Prime Powerteam Team Manager.

In the younger divisions, Prime has three drivers representing their BirelART colours.

Frankie Esposito will take on the ROK Junior category. He scored a couple of big wins this summer in MRFKC competition and looks to close out his season with a strong performance in Vegas.

In Mini ROK, Jackson Morley will go to battle in one of the biggest categories to hit the track. Morley is another Prime driver who notched a number of wins this season and after starting the year off in Micro Rok, has stepped up to Mini for Rok Vegas.

Finally, Ryker Magro will make his international debut with Prime this week. Magro competed in a number of races this summer, building experience and he heads to Vegas to continue his development as a young driver with Prime.

Teaming up with Prime for the event will be Professional Racing Ontario. The two have worked well together over the past few seasons and three PRO drivers will work closely with Prime in Vegas.

Team veteran Jared Ramnarayan will compete in ROK Shifter this weekend, which is going to be a showcase with more than 45 drivers entered. He is joined by two newcomers to the PRO race team. Joseph Launi scored a couple of MRFKC race wins this season as a privateer and he will suit up with PRO for his debut in Las Vegas. Also joining the squad is Cole Medeiros. He has stepped up from Briggs to Mini ROK and will be looking for experience in his first ROK Vegas event.

“It is always great to have PRO join us for the big travel events. We gel very well together and the extra drivers are always beneficial for the entire team. They bring a lot of knowledge with them as well,” continued Wickens.